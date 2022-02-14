New Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry’s pillars for success are easy to define

BLACKSBURG — New Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry made a point of tracking down Ellis Brooks after Penn State’s 28-0 win over Rutgers in November.

The fifth-year senior had a solid performance in his final game at Beaver Stadium, but that wasn’t why Pry sought the linebacker out as the curtain closed on Senior Day.

“He pulled me aside and told me how much he loved me, how proud he was of the man I became outside football,” Brooks said. “That just spoke volumes about the relationship we had.”

Brooks recalled the emotional moment when discussing his former defensive coordinator in the lead up to the Shrine Bowl.

Pry’s words last fall echoed what he told Brooks on the recruiting trail back in 2017. Brooks, a Benedictine High School alum from the Richmond area, said Pry’s honest approach set the stage for the strong bond they built.

“He's not trying to sell anybody a dream or a story,” Brooks said. “He tells you if you work hard you are going to get the results of that hard work. That was something I could get behind."

Brooks, who had 27 scholarship offers, was part of the first wave of Penn State players Pry recruited out of Virginia. He was part of the 2017 signing class that also featured defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos. Gross-Matos was the No. 5 ranked player in the state while Brooks was ranked No. 9, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.

The Nittany Lions would go on to sign eight more players ranked in the top 10 of the state over the next three years.

Honesty is one of the foundations Pry mentioned throughout his first two months in Blacksburg going back to his introductory press conference in December. That along with accountability are how he envisions building the Hokies program back into perennial contenders in the ACC.

Brooks along with former Penn State defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo told The Roanoke Times in the week leading up to the Shrine Bowl that Pry’s words aren’t just empty coach speak.

They saw first hand how those traits defined Pry’s approach and set up the Nittany Lions defense for success.

"Stay humble, stay hungry, that was what he always preached,” Brooks said.

Checking boxes

Tangelo had strong NFL aspirations when he entered the transfer portal at Duke after the 2020 season. The 6-foot-2, 308-pounder, who was a three year starter for the Blue Devils (45 career games played), wanted the coaching staff wherever he ended up to push him to that next level.

The Maryland native ended up only spending four days on the market before committing to Penn State thanks to the first impression Pry left when they initially spoke.

“The one thing I liked was that he talked about we are going to hold you accountable, that was one thing he preached on the defense,” Tangelo said. “That really came from him…I just wanted someone that was going to hold me accountable to be the best I could be on the field and off the field. That was coach Pry."

The defensive lineman knew he made the right choice once he got on campus and was introduced to an accountability challenge that pitted each position group against each other.

There was a chart in the defensive meeting room with everybody’s name and a list of categories that could gain or lose you points.

"If you were late for something you got an x,” Tangelo said. “We also did things like you could cancel yourself out, you did an event like at a children's hospital or a teacher sent an email saying you are doing really good in the class, stuff like that could bring you up. They would add everything up each week and at the end of spring whoever had the most points won.”

Tangelo had 29 tackles (14 solo) with 5.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks last season, but one of his proudest achievements was helping his teammates on the defensive line win that challenge.

The defensive line got shirts featuring the phrase “count on me” on them and bragging rights through the rest of the offseason.

“Oh, he wanted the linebackers to win, we had to do something about that,” Tangelo said, with a laugh.

Pry is bringing the accountability challenge over with him to Blacksburg after seeing encouraging results from it over the past two years. Pry has already had what he called an “in-depth” conversation about it with his new staff at Virginia Tech in one of the first meetings they had as a full group and will be expanding it to be a team-wide competition.

“If you are not a detailed guy off the field, you are not going to be a detailed guy on the field,” Pry said. “You have to be accountable to each other and there's trust that's got to be built up.”

The only thing Pry doesn’t have for the competition is a catchy name.

"We probably could get one,” Pry said, smiling.

Warm welcome

Virginia Tech players are in the midst of winter workouts run by the team’s new strength and conditioning staff. It’s an intense period with players spending countless hours in the weight room over the course of two-plus months.

Pry wants those workouts to be taxing, but he also wants to make sure players understand the time they put in is worth it. He communicated that to his players at Penn State by dropping in the weight room on a year-round basis to offer encouragement.

“He taught us our mentality,” Tangelo said. “We went through a lot of things in spring and summer, he was always there to tell us this is what it's for. He would say you are hurting now, but when it's the fourth quarter, you are going to be ready.”

He wants his assistant coaches at Virginia Tech to do the same and has also told them that once position drills pick back up in the coming weeks — a period he’s labeled “hunger drills” — he wants them to match their players’ intensity.

“I want the coaches to be right there in the middle of it,” Pry said. “We ought to be exhausted when we come out of there as coaches.”

That communication and visibility is important to Pry, who plans on keeping the open door policy to his team that he’s maintained throughout his three-plus decade career. Brooks was just one of the many Penn State defenders who made a habit of stopping by Pry’s office.

"He did a great job of making himself available,” Brooks said. “If you wanted to talk you just walk up to his position room and talk about whatever was on his mind. He was just a resource for everybody."

One of Pry’s other frequent visitors in recent years was defensive lineman Micah Parsons, a consensus All-American in 2019.

“Micah I had to kick him out of my office, he would be in mine or coach Franklin’s office between classes just hanging out just shooting the breeze,” Pry said, with a laugh. “I want that for these guys. You are going to be hard on them, but you want the relationship to be all encompassing.”

Pry said transfer quarterback Jason Brown has been that way since enrolling, and he’s eager for others to follow suit.

“Even when you tell them and encourage them to come by your office, it's still hard for them to do until they have a good conversation and walk out feeling good about it,” Pry said.

For players like Brooks, those little moments added up. It’s part of why he envisions Pry having a long successful career as Virginia Tech’s head coach.

“He's going to punch that clock every single day,” Brooks said. “He's going to give the Hokies everything he's got. That's going to be more than enough to win some football games."

