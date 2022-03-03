New Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen was 'shielded' from Jacksonville Jaguars drama

BLACKSBURG — Tyler Bowen’s brief stint in the NFL didn’t go quite as planned.

Bowen left his position as co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Penn State to join the Jacksonville Jaguars and then new coach Urban Meyer.

The Georgia native was intrigued by the opportunity, and eager to continue his professional growth.

“I knew it was something I was interested in, I thought it was at the time a very unique opportunity,” Bowen said. “We had the first pick in the draft, had a chance to come in on the front end of a new staff for a city that was pouring resources into the football club. Had a good owner, and enjoyed my interview process there and all those things.”

That initial promise faded as Meyer dealt with a series of controversies — both on and off the field — and was fired in mid-December.

“It just didn't turn out the way I thought it was going to turn out for a lot of different reasons,” Bowen said, with a laugh.

But Bowen said it wasn’t something that necessarily impacted him or his position room on a day-to-day basis.

“In a lot of ways, it's so business-like,” Bowen said. “I think a lot of times as an assistant and I was only in the league for one year, you are pretty shielded to what's going on. In an assistant in that role, you aren't dealing with the media day in and day out as if a coordinator or head coach is. I guess I would say it was a bit shielded for me.”

Meyer’s departure did force Bowen to consider his future — ”it was something you get halfway in, is something that's going to end pretty quickly?” — earlier than he anticipated. That happened to coincide with Pry landing the head coaching job at Virginia Tech and reaching out to discuss the team’s vacant offensive coordinator job.

It was perfect timing.

“I was certainly following the situation here with coach Pry,” Bowen said.

Bowen acknowledged he might not have been the offense choice given his lack of experience. He spent a year calling plays as the offensive coordinator at Fordham in 2016 and got to call plays for Penn State in the 2019 Cotton Bowl. The Nittany Lions won 53-39 over Memphis and put up 529 total yards of offense.

The performance made an impression on Pry, who was Penn State’s defensive coordinator at the time.

Pry said Bowen was his “absolute first choice” and the two sides quickly came to an agreement. Jacksonville didn’t let Bowen out of his contract, but allowed him to have a few hours each day to work on Hokies-related business.

“Looking at it at the time, I was like ahh man, I wish I was here, but in the end I really am glad I finished that the right way for the tight ends in our room,” Bowen said. “We had a great group of guys, great group on offense to work for, I'm glad it worked out the way it did.”

He arrived in Blacksburg after Jacksonville wrapped up the regular season with a 26-11 on January 9. After spending much of his first month on campus focused on recruiting, he’s spent recent weeks putting together a plan with his fellow assistants for spring camp.

“It was a fine transition all in all,” Bowen said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.