New Virginia Tech staff made ‘flattering’ late push to get Luke Tenuta back for 2022 season

BLACKSBURG — New Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry didn’t have many extensive conversations with Hokies leaving for the NFL when he took over back in December.

Pry said those players were “pretty set” on their plans and some of them had even cleared out their lockers by the time he was hired.

There was one notable exception to that.

Pry reached out to Luke Tenuta in early January once new offensive line coach Joe Rudolph was in place to gauge the tackle's interest in returning for the 2022 season. Rudolph also reached out to Luke and his father Jon, who was a defensive analyst for the Hokies last fall.

"They did pitch me on it,” Luke Tenuta said, in an interview with The Roanoke Times at the Shrine Bowl. “Coach Pry talked about coach Rudolph, his reputation when it comes to the offensive line, how great of a coach he is, what he did at Wisconsin and all that stuff. They also talked about what the program is going to look like now.”

Tenuta was flattered, but the lineman never really had second thoughts.

He was pleased with what he accomplished in Blacksburg as a three-star signee out of Western Albemarle High School — at the top of the list was earning his degree — and the early feedback he received from NFL evaluators gave him no reason to consider withdrawing his name.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Tenuta jumped into the starting lineup at right tackle midway through the 2019 season. He started 26 career games and his final start against Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl was his 18th straight.

He was All-ACC honorable mention and played 723 snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He only allowed seven pressures for a pass-rushing efficiency rating of 98.7% (on 361 pass block snaps).

The analytics site graded him out last fall for an overall grade of 77.5.

That means Tech will be looking to fill a vacancy on the line at left tackle while Tenuta continues his training at the EXOS facility in Pensacola. Former teammates Lecitus Smith, Amare Barno and James Mitchell are training there as well.

Tenuta headed back to Florida from Las Vegas where he competed in the East-West Shrine Game. The annual all-star game gave Tenuta a chance to practice and play an exhibition game in front of NFL personnel from all 32 teams.

His measurements came in at 6-foot-7 and 318 pounds at the event and his length gave opposing defenders problems throughout the week of practice He locked up edge rushers like Nebraska’s Ben Stille and UCF’s Big Kat Bryant in one-on-one’s despite their best efforts.

Tenuta said his focus at EXOS is continuing to find ways to take advantage of the size advantage he usually has.

“I want to get stronger and I’m working on my flexibility," Tenuta said. "The more flexible you are the lower you can get and it just helps you explode. One of the big things from the feedback I got was to play lower. I want to perfect my craft and learn new things about playing at my size."

There’s also combine prep to be done.

Tenuta is one of six Virginia Tech players to have received an invite to the NFL combine in March. He couldn’t remember the last time he ran the 40-yard dash before arriving at EXOS and he wants to make sure his numbers in the agility drills stack up to the players at his position in this year’s draft.

“You don't want to be a 5.5 guy,” Tenuta said, with a laugh. “I’d like to get down to a 5.0 flat, around there. They also look at the 10-yard split, and you don't want to look slow. The shuttle run is another one, they want to see how you bend and touch the line. I want to make sure I look good.”

Just as he did at Virginia Tech, Tenuta is putting his head down and getting to work on making it happen.

