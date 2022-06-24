New Virginia Tech staff makes progress filling many special teams vacancies

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech assistant Stu Holt has a heavy workload.

He coaches the Hokies running backs while overseeing five of the six special teams groups — kickoff, kickoff return, punt, punt return and field goal — with the lone exception being field-goal block, which is handled by the defensive coaching staff.

Tech is looking to replace key personnel at each of those spots including punt returner (Tayvion Robinson), kick returner (Raheem Blackshear), place-kicker (John Parker Romo) and long snapper (Oscar Shadley).

The vacancy left by Robinson might be the most difficult to fill. Robinson rebounded from a disappointing 2020 season into one of the country’s most consistent punt returners last fall. He returned 26 kicks for 328 yards with a touchdown.

The touchdown — a 60-yard return against Richmond — was Tech’s first punt return touchdown since 2017 against North Carolina (Greg Stroman).

“I think the punt return position is the hardest to field cause it takes a special mentality and skill set,” Holt said.

Holt cast a wide net in his search by welcoming all competitors at the start of spring. He started out with 30 guys getting reps and slowly narrowed down that list, with DJ Harvey emerging as the front-runner heading into fall camp.

The other players still in the mix are Da’Wain Lofton, Jaden Blue and Nasir Peoples.

“I thought [Harvey] was the most consistent catching the ball,” Holt said. “I liked him back there. I thought he did some good things.”

Tech is bringing back more experience in the kick return game where Keshawn King had success last season. He returned 13 kicks for 322 yards (24.8 yards per return), and three of his returns went for 30 yards or more.

Holt is leaning on King and the other running backs to get the bulk of the reps.

“I love having a running back there cause those guys can break tackles,” Holt said. “I’m intrigued by Keshawn and Chance [Black], I feel like that could be a role for them. ... Keshawn, for example, has got a chance to break it if he breaks a few tackles, and Chance is the same way. Those guys come to mind to start with.”

Tech will have more opportunities in the fall for what Holt described as “full speed” situational work in the fall at the spot, and those reps will ultimately determine who gets the starting nod.

“Catching kicks, kickoffs, one, the kickers are so good these days your opportunities are limited and, two, you got more time,” Holt said. “Developing a kick returner is a lot different than developing a punt returner.”

Tech’s kicking competition has less of a clear front-runner. Romo made 18 of 22 attempts last year and was 7 of 9 on 40-plus-yard attempts. He had a 46.9 touchback percentage and executed a successful onside kick.

The primary kickers in the spring game were Will Ross and John Love. Love connected on a 38-yard attempt in the first quarter for the Maroon Team while Ross was good from 39 yards out in the fourth quarter for the White Team.

Kyle Lowe is also in the mix.

“I like our guys,” Holt said. “They take a good approach to it. I like their mentality. They are supportive.”

The entire room will benefit from the NCAA modifying the summer workout rules to allow coaches to work with them during the summer with an actual football.

That will also include the snapping competition, which features Enzo Anthony, Justin Pollock and Christian Epling. Anthony started one game in 2020 in place of former starter Shadley, who only missed one game (COVID-19) during his four-year career.

Holt is also happy with how the broader return and coverage units are taking shape thanks to Tech’s talent in the secondary and depth at linebacker and tight end.

“We have a really good idea guys we feel like that can help us,” Holt said. “... We are going to play our best players in the kicking game. There are a lot of factors that go in.”

