Newly ranked Virginia Tech doesn’t want to give Middle Tennessee a meaningful milestone

BLACKSBURG — Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill has accomplished a lot during his 16-year tenure at the school.

The program has made eight bowl appearances under Stockstill and he ranks ninth among current FBS coaches at the same school with a 95-92 record. He’s knocked off five power five opponents (four of those are in the ACC) with the most recent win coming in 2017 on the road against Syracuse.

One thing the Blue Raiders haven’t accomplished under Stockstill (or even before that) is beating a top 25 opponent. They are 0-11 under Stockstill against top 25 opponents.

Virginia Tech jumped into the rankings after a 17-10 win over North Carolina at No. 19 in the AP Poll and No. 21 in the coaches' poll. The Hokies don’t want to let Stockstill capture that elusive milestone.

“Coach Stock has been at MTSU I think for 16 years,” Fuente said. “He has done a fantastic job there for some time. They can run. When you look at their overall team speed on both sides of the ball, they’ve always been fast and they can really run.”

The program has struggled since reaching the Conference USA title game in 2018 with a 7-1 league record.