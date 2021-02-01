Next week's Florida State-Virginia Tech game postponed

The ACC announced late Monday night that the next three games for the Florida State men's basketball team have been postponed, including a Feb. 9 visit to Virginia Tech.

The postponements follow a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantining and contact tracing in the FSU men's basketball program.

The nationally ranked Seminoles were supposed to visit Boston College on Tuesday and Pittsburgh on Saturday before visiting the Hokies next Tuesday. All three games are now off.

The first of the three postponements spares BC from having to play FSU on Tuesday; BC was down to four available scholarship players because of its own COVID-19 issues.

This is FSU's second round of COVID-19 postponements in as many months. FSU had to postpone games set for Jan. 2, Jan. 9 and Jan. 13 because of a January positive test and subsequent contact tracing and quarantining in the FSU men's basketball program.

The Hokies are still set to visit Pittsburgh on Wednesday and Miami on Saturday.

