N'Guessan shines as Virginia Tech men's basketball squashes Maine

"He lost his dad last year," Young said. "We couldn't get him home because of COVID."

Darius Maddox also had nine points off the bench. The reserves totaled 36 points.

Starting center Keve Aluma played despite a sore back. He had eight points, no rebounds and three fouls in 17 minutes.

"He got whacked [in the back] in practice," Young said. "Seventeen minutes is not indicative of the seriousness of the injury or me trying to take care of him. I thought John needed those minutes in a game that wasn't going to be real close, and Aluma had the fouls."

Starting forward Justyn Mutts had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

"I've never seen him look so slithery through bodies," Young said. "Like the rubber band man."

"We have so many threats on our team," Mutts said. "So many guys that draw so much attention to them that it makes it easier for other people to kind of do their thing because there's so much more space now."

Nahiem Alleyne had 13 points, three 3-pointers and seven rebounds.

Tech led 46-22 at halftime. The Hokies shot 57.6% from the field in the first half.