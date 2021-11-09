N'Guessan shines as Virginia Tech men's basketball squashes Maine

BLACKSBURG — David N'Guessan was not a big factor off the bench for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team last season.
But he was on Tuesday night.
The sophomore reserve forward scored 15 points to help the Hokies squash Maine 82-47 in the season opener for both teams.
"I was just going with the flow, just playing my role," he said after the win. "I was making shots and my teammates were finding me in the right spots.
"Having one year of experience behind me and being more confident in my game [helped]. I thought there would be some minutes for me to get, and I got them. Took advantage of it."
The 6-foot-9-pound N'Guessan was 7 of 7 from the field, including the first 3-pointer of his career.
N'Guessan played 18 minutes Tuesday. He averaged just 9.6 minutes last season.
"He's bigger and stronger. And he's a very serious basketball player. He's really worked on his game," Tech coach Mike Young said.
"I was encouraged to see him get that 3 down. … That's a significant shot for his confidence.
"He can really drive the ball, and his length around the rim [helps]. I thought he played a whale of a game."
N'Guessan, who averaged only 2.6 points last season, said he worked on his jump shot in the offseason.
"Just to be more consistent and be able to spread the floor and hit shots from outside," N'Guessan said.
"With my ability to shoot better now, it gives me more of an outside threat, so they've got to come out. And I feel like I'm able to put the ball on the floor and get to the basket.
"Over the summer, I was in the gym so much, just working on my shot."
N'Guessan said he also worked on his body in the offseason. He said he now weighs 210 pounds, about 5 pounds more than last year.
"[It was about] trying to get stronger, gain some bounce," N'Guessan said.
N'Guessan was not the only backup who fared well Tuesday.
Junior reserve center John Ojiako had nine points in 12 minutes. The 6-10 Ojiako was 4 of 8 from the field.
"John was good. We were throwing him the ball like he was Nate Thurman," Young said. "Or Wes Unseld. … Or Moses Malone.
"He's worked at it, and he's put himself in position to help this team."
Ojiako scored a total of two points last season, when he was limited to six games and a total of 16 minutes because of knee surgery.
The Nigeria native also suffered off-court woes.
"He lost his dad last year," Young said. "We couldn't get him home because of COVID."
Darius Maddox also had nine points off the bench. The reserves totaled 36 points.
Starting center Keve Aluma played despite a sore back. He had eight points, no rebounds and three fouls in 17 minutes.
"He got whacked [in the back] in practice," Young said. "Seventeen minutes is not indicative of the seriousness of the injury or me trying to take care of him. I thought John needed those minutes in a game that wasn't going to be real close, and Aluma had the fouls."
Starting forward Justyn Mutts had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
"I've never seen him look so slithery through bodies," Young said. "Like the rubber band man."
"We have so many threats on our team," Mutts said. "So many guys that draw so much attention to them that it makes it easier for other people to kind of do their thing because there's so much more space now."
Nahiem Alleyne had 13 points, three 3-pointers and seven rebounds.
Tech led 46-22 at halftime. The Hokies shot 57.6% from the field in the first half.
"They do a great job of teaching how to use screens, and so the separation they got for their shooters off of those screens was excellent," Maine coach Richard Barron said.
Tech shot 53% from the field in the game.
"We got into a flow in the second half where we just started going motion every time down the floor," Mutts said. "You trust the guys that are next to you to not only make a shot but to screen for somebody else and get them open. That's where great offense is."
The Black Bears turned the ball over 19 times and shot just 32.8% from the field.
America East member Maine did not play any nonleague games last season.
"Terrific team. We obviously haven't seen a team like that in awhile," Barron said of Tech.
The game drew 6,473 fans. It was the first time since the 2019-20 season that the general public was allowed to attend a men's basketball game at Cassell.
"It was so fun," Mutts said. "Just a different type of energy, just feeling the love that they give and giving that love back.
"This year's going to be a fun year."