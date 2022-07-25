Niziolek: 2022 Summer Reading: Early look at Virginia Tech’s Week 8 opponent NC State

Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at Virginia Tech’s 2022 opponents over the 12 days. Check back each morning for a new entry in the series.

NC State coach Dave Doeren told reporters at the ACC Kickoff his team was one play away from competing in the ACC title game for the first time since 1979.

He’s not wrong.

One possession losses to Miami (31-30) and Wake Forest (45-42) cost the Wolfpcak a first-place finish in the Atlantic, but the disappointment they felt is thanks to the way Doeren has raised expectations in recent years.

While Doeren's overall winning percentage (.566) with a 64-49 overall record is very close to his predecessors Tom O’Brien (.533) and Chuck Amato (.570), the team is 39-23 the last five years (.620) with three nine win seasons during that stretch.

NC State’s win over Clemson last fall was also a significant moment after losing seven straight in the series under Doeren.

With the core of that team back, NC State believes it should be considered one of the frontrunners in the conference.

Last year vs. Virginia Tech: N/A

What happened? A short-handed Virginia Tech squad stunned NC State back in 2020. The Hokies were missing more than two dozen players and multiple coaches including defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, but leaned on an effective rushing attack to win 45-24.

Kansas transfer running back Khalil Herbert needed only six carries to cross the 100-yard mark in his Tech debut. The Hokies didn’t look back after scoring on a 37-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.

It was Tech’s fifth straight win over NC State going back to 2004.

Position(s) of strength: In a conference loaded with talented arms, Devin Leary stands with the best of them.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pounder put together one of the most statistically impressive seasons in Wolfpack history last fall. He threw for 3,433 yards (65.7%) with 35 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Those 35 touchdowns were a program record and he also has the lowest turnover avoidance rate in program history.

It was only the second time in 10 years NC State’s passing offense ranked in the top 20 nationally (288.4 yards per game).

The foundation is there for what could be a special fifth season.

There’s also potential for NC State to have one of the best defenses in the conference. The Wolfpack had six players earn All-ACC honors last season and five of them are back including a trio of first-teamers — defensive tackle Corey Durden, linebacker Drake Thomas and safety Tanner Ingle — spread across the defense.

That linebacking corp could be one of the best in the country with Thomas working alongside Isiah Moore and Payton Wilson, who missed last season with a shoulder injury after earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2020. Wilson was the fourth-leading tackler in the entire FBS that year.

That group will be able to cover a tremendous amount of ground, and make a talent-laden secondary even better.

NC State’s starting duo at corner, Shyheim Battle and Derrek Pitts, have a ton of experience. Battle has started the last two seasons for the Wolfpack while Pitts is a sixth-year defender who has played in more than 40 career games.

They started nine games together last season.

NC State’s overall passing defense was pretty good — it allowed 207.6 pass yards per game (No. 31 in the FBS) — but the group made plays. Opposing offenses only completed 52.5% of their pass attempts (No. 2) and had 15 interceptions (No. 14).

Ch...ch...changes: This category is primarily reserved for coaching changes, but NC State didn’t have any. Their entire coaching staff received contract extensions in December and they are the only team in the conference to not have any coordinator changes.

That continuity is rare in the modern era of college football, and could be a major factor in their success this fall.

The most imposing change NC State has to deal with is the loss of starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who was a unanimous consensus first-team All-American last year.

According to NC State, he allowed just two sacks on 829 snaps while leading the team with 67 pancake blocks and 18 knockdowns.

It won’t be easy replacing a three-year starter that was as consistent as any offensive lineman in the country over the last three years.

Lingering questions: It’s not hard to find the question mark on NC State’s roster.

Former NC State running backs Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person accounted for 92% of the team’s production on the ground last fall with a combined 1,389 yards.

The Wolfpack’s overall production was fairly modest — they finished ranked No. 99 in the FBS with 126.2 points per game (3.4 yards per carry) — and they were worse off when they couldn’t run the ball at all.

They averaged 73 yards in their three losses with 3.4 yards per carry. In a Week 2 loss to Mississippi State, NC State ran for 34 yards.

The most experienced running back on the roster is Jordan Houston, who was buried down on the depth chart in recent years. Houston, who had 101 carries for 526 yards as a true freshman in 2019, combined for 62 carries the last two years.

NC State will need a couple other backs to step up in the room to keep defenses honest.