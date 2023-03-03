The No. 11 seed in the ACC men's basketball tournament will be at stake when Virginia Tech hosts Florida State on Saturday.

The Hokies (17-13, 7-12) will meet Florida State (9-21, 7-12) at 4 p.m. in a game that will be televised by ESPN2.

The winner of the game will be the No. 11 seed in the league tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum. The No. 11 seed will meet 14th-seeded Notre Dame (11-19, 3-16) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Hokies beat Notre Dame last month for one of their two ACC road wins this season.

The loser of Saturday's duel at Cassell Coliseum will be the No. 12 seed and will meet 13th-seeded Georgia Tech (13-17, 5-14) at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The Hokies lost at Georgia Tech last month. Georgia Tech has won four of its last five games.

Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts and Hunter Cattoor will be honored in a pregame Senior Day ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Cattoor has an extra year of eligibility but has not yet decided if he wants to use it. Mutts also took part in last year's Senior Day ceremony.

Wright State graduate transfer Grant Basile, who had a Senior Day ceremony at his previous school last year, has opted not to take part in Saturday's ceremony. Basile also has an extra year of eligibility should he decide to use it.

The Hokies won at Florida State last year to snap a six-game losing streak in the series. It was their first road win in the series since February 1990. The Hokies have not beaten Florida State at Cassell since February 2016.

The Seminoles are coming off a 77-66 home loss to North Carolina on Monday. They rallied for an 85-84 win at nationally ranked Miami last weekend despite trailing by 25 points.

Matthew Cleveland averages 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for Florida State, while Darin Green Jr. averages 13.9 points and Caleb Mills averages 13 points.