No. 11 Tennessee Lady Vols rally past Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — With six minutes to go in Sunday's game, it looked like the Virginia Tech women's basketball team was going to pick up a marquee win.

It did not happen.

The 11th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols rallied to beat the Hokies 64-58 at Cassell Coliseum.

"This loss was completely about us and less about Tennessee," said Tech guard Aisha Sheppard, who had 30 points and seven 3-pointers. "We made some mistakes toward the end that cost us the game.

"It stings because we know we had the game in our hands. It hurts more because we know that we pretty much gave the game away.

"We should have left this game with a W."

The Hokies (7-2) led 55-48 with 6:01 remaining, but Tennessee (8-0) went on a 12-0 run to grab a 60-55 lead with 2:03 left. The visitors led the rest of the way.

"I didn't like the way we finished the game. We allowed them to be physical with us," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "We didn't have that physical toughness that we needed down the stretch."

Tech point guard Georgia Amoore said the Hokies had "a lack of focus" during the 12-0 run.