No. 11 Tennessee Lady Vols rally past Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — With six minutes to go in Sunday's game, it looked like the Virginia Tech women's basketball team was going to pick up a marquee win.
It did not happen.
The 11th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols rallied to beat the Hokies 64-58 at Cassell Coliseum.
"This loss was completely about us and less about Tennessee," said Tech guard Aisha Sheppard, who had 30 points and seven 3-pointers. "We made some mistakes toward the end that cost us the game.
"It stings because we know we had the game in our hands. It hurts more because we know that we pretty much gave the game away.
"We should have left this game with a W."
The Hokies (7-2) led 55-48 with 6:01 remaining, but Tennessee (8-0) went on a 12-0 run to grab a 60-55 lead with 2:03 left. The visitors led the rest of the way.
"I didn't like the way we finished the game. We allowed them to be physical with us," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "We didn't have that physical toughness that we needed down the stretch."
Tech point guard Georgia Amoore said the Hokies had "a lack of focus" during the 12-0 run.
"They wanted it more than us at that point in time, and we didn't step up with them," said Amoore, who had 12 points, three assists and six turnovers.
Brooks said he challenged his team in the locker room after the game.
"We could've, should've won the basketball game and we let it slip away," he said. "[The Hokies will] step up and they'll respond."
The Lady Vols shot a sizzling 68.8% from the field in the fourth quarter. They had shot no better than 40% from the field in any of the first three quarters Sunday.
"A lack of toughness towards the end of the game," Sheppard said of her team's defense.
Tech center Elizabeth Kitley was held to four points, 15 below her season average. She was 1 of 12 of the field and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line.
"She got into her head a little bit and she got hesitant," Brooks said. "When she becomes hesitant, she's easier to guard."
The 6-foot-6 Kitley had to deal with Tennessee's 6-6 center, Tamari Key. Key blocked five shots.
"You can say 6-6, but Liz is 6-6 and Tamari is a good inch taller than her — and she's long," Brooks said. "She's a very aggressive shot-blocker.
"I don't think [Kitley's] going to see a center like that for the rest of the year. Tamari is a special-type player because she's very, very long."
Kitley also had nine rebounds, three blocks and three turnovers.
Key had 11 points and 12 rebounds. She had the first basket of the 12-0 run.
The Lady Vols scored 38 points in the paint to Tech's 12.
Tennessee reserve Sara Puckett, a 6-2 guard, had three baskets in the paint during the 12-0 run. She finished with 15 points, nine more than her season average.
Tech held Jordan Horston to nine points, eight below her season average. The 6-foot-2 guard was just 3 of 13 from the field. But she had the final two baskets of the 12-0 run.
"Horston made some big-time plays down the stretch," Sheppard said.
Jordan Walker had 17 points for the visitors, 11 more than her season average. She was 4 of 4 from 3-point range. She entered Sunday with just five 3-pointers on the season.
Tech turned the ball over 14 times. Kitley and Amoore each had a turnover during the 12-0 run.
Amoore sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 60-58 with 1:29 left, but Tech never scored again. Key scored to extend the lead to 62-58.
The Hokies shot just 34.5% from the field. Tennessee entered the game ranked third in the country in field-goal percentage defense (30.5%).
"They're just a very long team," Sheppard said. "Even if they get beat, their length just helps them catch up."
Tennessee outrebounded Tech 45-29. Tennessee entered the game ranked fourth nationally in rebounding margin (outrebounding foes by 15.9 rpg).
"They are physical — shot goes up, they're really good at offensive rebounding," Brooks said. "We're more of a finesse team that shoots more 3s.
"We have to develop a mentality, a toughness, that doesn't allow teams to be able to get their hands on the ball, get those rebounds."
The Lady Vols scored 22 points off their 18 offensive rebounds.
"The amount of second-chance points they got on rebounds they got, they shouldn't have. We should've finished the plays," Amoore said. "It just comes down to heart."
Sheppard's 30-point outing was her most prolific game since February 2020. She had just 16 points and six baskets in the previous three games combined. But she erupted for nine baskets Sunday, including seven of Tech's 12 3-pointers.
"[It was about] staying confident, … continuing to stay the course," she said of her bounce-back game.
Brooks was glad to see Sheppard snap back Sunday. But he would like to see Sheppard and Kitley shine in the same game.