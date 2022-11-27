No. 11 Virginia Tech cruises past Longwood

BLACKSBURG — Sunday's game was not much of a test for the Virginia Tech women's basketball team.

The team's next two games should be much more compelling.

The 11th-ranked Hokies improved to 6-0 with an 89-28 rout of Longwood at Cassell Coliseum.

"Them only being able to score 28 points is pretty impressive," said Tech center Elizabeth Kitley, who had 23 points and 14 rebounds in 24 minutes.

Next up for the Hokies is a Thursday game against visiting Nebraska (5-2) in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, followed by a Sunday visit to 23rd-ranked Tennessee (4-4).

"We've got a big stretch coming up," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "This was a good way to go into that stretch."

The Hokies have already played two games against teams from major conferences. They beat Kentucky 82-74 and Missouri 73-57 in the Bahamas last week.

"[Those two foes] were extremely physical," Brooks said. "But what it taught me is that we can be physical right back and we can handle the physicality.

"Thursday's going to be similar — they're big and physical, they're going to push us around. And then we're going to be playing on Sunday and they're going to be physical, too."

Kitley said the Hokies have gotten better in the past week.

"Having three games [including Longwood], I think we've gotten to know each other better," she said. "So we're feeling good, definitely, going into these next two games. And we see it just as a huge opportunity for us to continue to prove ourselves."

Longwood (1-5) shot just 16.7% from the field.

"Our defense was really good," Brooks said. "We were able to switch [everyone but the center defensively]. And anytime you can switch that many people, it gives you a chance to really take the other team out of rhythm.

"We go in and we talk about what we want to take away from the other team and so far they've been able to do it."

It was the second time this season that the Hokies held a foe to fewer than 30 points.

Brooks said the Hokies, who added former Maryland star Ashley Owusu and ex-Boston College standout Taylor Soule in the offseason, are better defensively than they were last season.

"When you have a veteran group … anchoring on the defense and then you add elements like a Taylor Soule to it, … it has a chance to be a dynamic defensive team," Brooks said.

The Hokies shot 47.5% from the field and made 10 3-pointers.

"We're still trying to find our rhythm on the offensive end," Brooks said. "Soule is trying to adapt to a new role, where she was the focal point at Boston College. And Ashley Owusu's trying to figure out where she fits in. And then everybody else is trying to figure out where they fit in. So it's just going to be a work in progress.

"I wish we were a little bit further along offensively. … We've got to clean up some of our passes.

"Once our offense catches up to our defense, I think we're going to be pretty dynamic."

Owusu scored at least 20 points for the first time since transferring. She entered the game averaging 9.3 points.

"Two different systems, two different coaches," said Owusu, who was a third-team All-American two seasons ago. "The biggest thing is style of play.

"So just coming in every day with my head high and just trying to stay confident."

The senior guard was 7 of 8 from the field Sunday. Owusu made a career-high four 3-pointers.

"She's just got to get used to when and where she's going to get the basketball, how she's going to get it," Brooks said. "With the transfer portal, you're not just going to plug and play. You say, 'Oh, we got Ashley Owusu,’ and you think you're going to get the same Ashley Owusu that you got from Maryland right in the beginning, and you're not. She's going to have to adapt and transition to our offense, and I think it's going to be a little bit of time before she fully gets comfortable. But today was a step in the right direction."

Prior to the Kentucky game, Owusu had yet to score more than 10 points in a game this season. But she tallied 16 points against Kentucky and topped herself Sunday.

"Not only is she figuring it out, but we're figuring her out," Brooks said. "I'm trying to figure her out, where it's good for her to get the basketball. Georgia [Amoore, the point guard] is trying to figure her out. Liz is trying to figure her out."

The Hokies led 41-10 at halftime. Kitley had a double-double by halftime.

Tech guard Kayana Traylor had 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

The Hokies outrebounded the shorter Lancers 55-30.