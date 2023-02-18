BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech women's basketball team certainly appears ready for its latest ESPN2 close-up.

The 11th-ranked Hokies will carry a five-game winning streak into Sunday's 4 p.m. home game against North Carolina State.

Virginia Tech (21-4, 11-4 ACC), which has won eight of its last nine games, is rolling at an ideal time. Tech has just three games left before tournament play begins.

"In the middle of the season, we were kind of up and down and up and down. I think now we're getting consistently aggressive on both ends," Hokies point guard Georgia Amoore said after Thursday's win over Duke.

"We're peaking at the right time. It amazes me sometimes."

The Hokies have beaten ranked foes in their past three games — the first time that has ever happened in the program’s history. The Hokies won at then-No. 22 North Carolina State 73-61 on Feb. 6, beat then-No. 19 Florida State 84-70 last weekend and defeated No. 9 Duke 61-45 on Thursday.

In all three of those games, Tech jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and led the rest of the way.

"Going into the season, we kind of knew it would take awhile [to click] with just having new pieces and learning each other. And we went through our struggles in the beginning of conference play. So what better time to really jell?" center Elizabeth Kitley said. "We're doing that now. And hopefully we'll finish out as strong as we've been playing the last few games."

Tech's five straight wins have all been by double digits.

"When we play with confidence and when we really focus on defense and bring energy on defense, that's when we're the best," Kitley said. "There's no one we can't beat."

Virginia Tech is in sole possession of third place in the ACC and just one game behind co-leaders Duke and Notre Dame. The Hokies are on track to reap a double bye in the ACC tournament for the first time.

Tech is also on track to reap one of the top four seeds in its NCAA tournament bracket, meaning Tech would get to host a first-round doubleheader and second-round home game for the first time since 2004. In his latest "Bracketology" on Friday morning, ESPN's Charlie Creme had Tech as a No. 3 seed.

"This is a great time to be peaking," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said.

Sunday's rematch with N.C. State will mark the third time this season that a Tech game will be televised by ESPN2. But this time, the game will be held at Cassell Coliseum.

This will be the first Tech women's basketball home game on national television since Tech's first-round and second-round home games in the 2004 NCAAs were part of ESPN's "whiparound" coverage.

N.C. State had no answer for Kitley and Amoore in the teams' Feb. 6 meeting, which also aired on ESPN2. Amoore had 27 points, five 3-pointers and six assists. Kitley had 25 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Duke had no answer for Kitley and Amoore on Thursday.

When Duke beat Tech 66-55 last month, Kitley was just 1 of 9 from the field. But in Thursday's rematch, she had 20 points and eight baskets.

"Tuesday, me and [Brooks] had a whole workout dedicated to how I would have to get open," Kitley said. "He put in some new plays to counteract how they were playing me."

When Tech lost at Duke last month, Amoore was just 2 of 12 from the field and made only one 3-pointer. But she had 20 points and eight baskets Thursday, including four 3-pointers.

"[It was about] getting more downhill and attacking," Amoore said. "We [also] put in a few new plays, and I think the 3s I got were off the new plays. So being ready for my shot. I danced a few times on the 3-point line, but not as much as I usually do. So just being more aggressive and just expecting contact and not expecting them to call it."

The Duke defense gave Tech trouble with its physicality and pressure in the first meeting, but Tech responded in the rematch.

"They're a physical basketball team and I thought we answered the bell," Brooks said. "We were physical on both ends of the floor. … That's been our mantra since [the first meeting], is to be physical on both ends of the floor. You can't allow them to knock you off your spots."

Duke shot just 34% from the field Thursday.

"We are a smart team, but sometimes that is to a negative because we think we know what they're doing and then teams just play," Amoore said. "So our approach [Thursday] was have an idea of what play they're running, but just guard the ball; we're not going to predict what they're going to do."

Thursday's game was played in front of 3,084 fans.

"That is the loudest crowd that I've ever heard here for as long as they were … loud," Brooks said.

"It makes all the difference, … the [crowd] energy. It gets in their head," Amoore said. "Duke was mad."

N.C. State (18-8, 8-7) has lost three of its last five games. But State is coming off a 77-66 home win over No. 19 North Carolina on Thursday.

This will be Tech's regular-season home finale, so there will be a pregame Senior Day ceremony.