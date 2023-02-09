BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech softball team no longer has ace Keely Rochard, who helped the Hokies reach the NCAA Super Regionals the past two years.

But a whopping eight players who earned some type of All-ACC honors last season are back.

So do the Hokies have what it takes to make it back to the Super Regionals?

"Potentially we do," Tech coach Pete D'Amour said before practice Wednesday. "On paper, we're a good team. We can hit and we can pitch and we can defend."

Tech, which went 46-10 last year, is ranked No. 11 in both the USA Today preseason coaches poll and the USA Softball/ESPN.com preseason poll.

"We're as strong and as deep as we've ever been," designated player Meredith Slaw said.

The Hokies have fallen one win short of the Women's College World Series in each of the past two years.

"I see no reason why we shouldn't be in that conversation again," D'Amour said.

The Hokies were supposed to open the season Friday with two games in a tournament at UNC Wilmington, but those games were moved up to Thursday in an effort to beat the expected rain. Tech hopes to play two more games in the tournament Friday and another on Saturday.

D'Amour wants to get in as many games as possible this week before the Hokies face some big tests next week.

Tech will head to Florida next week for five games in the Clearwater Invitational, including a Feb. 17 clash with No. 3 Oklahoma State that will air on ESPNU; a Feb. 18 game with No. 2 UCLA that also will air on ESPNU; and a Feb. 18 game with No. 12 Arizona.

The following week, Tech will play two games against No. 6 Texas, last year's Women's College World Series runner-up, in a tournament hosted by the Longhorns.

Tech was the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAAs last year, when it hosted a regional and Super Regional for the first time.

Virginia Tech also won the ACC regular-season title with a 21-2 league mark. Tech has been picked second behind defending ACC tournament champion Florida State in the year's ACC preseason coaches poll.

Tech will miss Rochard, who earned first-team All-America honors the past two seasons. She will pitch for Women's Professional Fastpitch's Oklahoma City team this year. The two-time ACC pitcher of the year won 97 games in her five-year Tech career.

Jefferson Forest graduate Emma Lemley, who earned ACC freshman of the year honors as Tech's No. 2 pitcher last year, will succeed Rochard as the ace.

"I feel really confident," Lemley said. "I've put in a lot of work over this offseason working on some new pitches."

Lemley joined Rochard on the All-ACC first team last year, when she went 16-6 with a 2.12 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 139 innings.

"Emma doesn't pitch like a sophomore. She doesn't act like a sophomore," D'Amour said.

Last year, umpires sometimes called Lemley for illegal pitches (for having both feet simultaneously in the air). But she said she fixed that problem in the offseason.

"Put a zoomed-in camera on my foot — it's not there," Lemley said with a smile. "I trained my leg to stay down pretty quickly. It was just the timing of actually being able to throw strikes with that down … and for me to not have to think about it."

"I'm expecting people to be looking for it, but they're going to be seeing a foot on the ground," D'Amour said.

Freshman Lyndsey Grein will be the No. 2 starter.

"She can spin the rise all over the strike zone," D'Amour said. "Good change-up. … Good dropball."

The other starters Tech must replace are All-ACC second-team catcher Mackenzie Lawter and All-ACC third-team outfielder Darby Trull.

D'Amour plans to use two catchers this year — freshman Kylie Aldridge and All-ACC third-team shortstop Kelsey Bennett. Bennett, a former high school catcher who hit .298 for Tech last year, will continue to play in the infield when Chavez is behind the plate.

The lineup once again features third-team All-American outfielder Emma Ritter, who hit .400 last year. She and Slaw (.353) both made the All-ACC first team last season.

Also back are All-ACC second-team second baseman Cameron Fagan (.351); All-ACC second-team third baseman Bre Peck (.320); All-ACC second-team outfielder Morgan Overaitis (.341); All-ACC third-team outfielder Kelsey Brown (.289); and first baseman Jayme Bailey (.287).

"We have great talent," Ritter said. "We're a super-deep team.

"It should be a very good hitting lineup, as it always is."

D'Amour has yet to choose a fixed lineup.

"I'm going into this weekend trying a lot of different kids because a lot of them can hit," he said.

"The thing with college sports now is — and I hate to say this — who's hot now? If your quarterback is a three-year starter and he's not playing well, he's not going to play his fourth year.

"I've got a lot of faith in the returners and they're going to get their chances and we'll see where it goes."

Bailey, Bennett, Slaw, Brown and Overaitis are all fifth-year seniors back for their extra year of eligibility.