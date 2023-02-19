BLACKSBURG — Playing in front of ESPN2 cameras and its largest home crowd in 19 years, the Virginia Tech women's basketball team put on a good show Sunday.

The 11th-ranked Hokies recorded their sixth straight victory, beating North Carolina State 75-62 in front of 6,413 fans at Cassell Coliseum.

The game drew the 10th-largest home crowd in the team's history.

"The crowd was incredible," said Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley, who had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks. "It definitely brought the energy up in the building and I think that did translate down to us. So huge thanks to them. It was just awesome to feel that kind of support.

"I hope … the support for women's basketball continues to increase because I think we're a lot of fun to watch. We give you something and then you give us a little energy in return, it sounds like a good deal to me."

Every win in this streak has been by double digits.

"We just wanted to continue the streak," Kitley said. "We've really been trying to focus on defense. … And I think along with the defense, just playing with more confidence. I think we've all just been having a lot of fun, too, which I think shows."

The Hokies (22-4, 12-4 ACC), who took the lead for good in the second quarter, have won nine of their last 10 games.

"We're clicking right now," coach Kenny Brooks said. "Liz is playing great. … She's the [ACC] player of the year and she's proving it."

The game drew the program's largest home crowd since 7,128 fans attended a loss to Penn State in the 2004 NCAA Tournament. It was the team's largest regular-season home crowd since 7,211 fans attended a loss to Connecticut in January 2004.

"What an unbelievable crowd," Brooks said. "So proud that my kids were able to experience that."

The game was televised by ESPN2. It was the first Tech women's basketball home game on national television since Tech's first- and second-round home games in the 2004 NCAAs were part of ESPN's "whiparound" coverage.

It was the regular-season home finale for the Hokies. Kitley, D'asia Gregg, Taylor Soule, Cayla King, Kayana Traylor and Taylor Geiman were recognized in a pregame Senior Day ceremony, although Kitley, King and Geiman each has an extra year of eligibility if she chooses to use it.

"If you … want to know what I was saying to them in their ear, it was probably like, 'One more year,’" Brooks said.

So was that merely the first annual Senior Day tribute for Kitley, or was that her lone Senior Day ceremony before turning pro?

"We'll see," Kitley said with a smile.

Tech is on track to host a first-round doubleheader and second-round game in the NCAAs. Kitley said that because Sunday was likely not Tech's final home game, Senior Day was not too emotional.

"We do have the hope and desire to host," Kitley said. "Maybe it would've been a little bit different [if not]. But we were all really focused."

N.C. State (18-9, 8-8) played without two starters — point guard Diamond Johnson (team-high 12.3 ppg) and guard Saniya Rivers (8.5 ppg). Both had played in the team's win over North Carolina on Thursday.

State coach Wes Moore said Rivers suffered a scratched eye in Thursday's game, while Johnson has been dealing with an ankle injury for some time. He said State might shut down Johnson until the postseason.

The Hokies improved to 4-26 all-time in the series. This is the first time Tech has ever beaten State twice in one season; the Hokies won 73-61 on Feb. 6 for their first victory ever in Raleigh.

Down 19-18 after the first quarter, Tech shot a sizzling 76.5% (13 of 17) from the field in the second quarter to build a 47-36 halftime lead.

Trailing 25-21 with 8:37 left in the second quarter, Tech went on a 10-0 run to grab a 31-25 lead with 5:41 left in the quarter. Tech led the rest of the way.

"When we gave up 29 points in the second quarter, we were in trouble," Moore said. "We tried man, we tried zone. We were supposed to be trying to double some. … They've got so many scorers, you can't take away everything. … They got on a roll."

Tech point guard Georgia Amoore scored 15 points and tied her career high with 11 assists.

Gregg had 13 points, three 3-pointers and nine rebounds.

"I was just focusing on the game," Gregg said. "I tried not to focus on Senior [Day] too much."

Soule had 12 points for Tech, which shot 56.4% from the field.

The Wolfpack shot just 35.9% from the field.

"It's tough to score on them," Moore said. "They've got a great basketball IQ. … They remind me a lot of the way we were a year ago when we had kids that had been here four and five years; they just knew what to do."

Kitley's seven blocks tied her season high.

"I just tried to be aggressive and alter as many shots as I could. And if I got my fingers on it, then that's a plus," she said.

Aziaha James had 20 points for the visitors.

Tech remains in third place in the ACC and on track for a double bye in the league tournament.