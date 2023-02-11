The 11th-ranked Virginia Tech women's basketball team will continue its string of five straight games against ranked foes by hosting No. 19 Florida State on Sunday.

The teams will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at Cassell Coliseum. The game will be televised by the ACC Network.

The Hokies (19-4, 9-4 ACC) have been idle since winning 73-61 at No. 22 North Carolina State last Monday.

This is the first of three straight home games for Tech. The Hokies will host No. 9 Duke on Thursday and State on Feb. 19.

Their challenging gauntlet will conclude with a Feb. 23 visit to No. 14 North Carolina.

Florida State (20-6, 9-4) is coming off an 86-82 loss at Miami on Thursday. FSU owns wins over Duke, UNC and N.C. State this season.

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley is averaging 18.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

Florida State freshman guard TaNiya Latson (22.1 ppg) is the front-runner for ACC rookie of the year honors.

Kitley and Latson were among 30 players named Tuesday to the midseason watch list for the Naismith Trophy, which is one of the national player of the year awards.

Virginia Tech won at FSU last season, snapping a nine-game skid in the series. Tech has not beaten the Seminoles in Blacksburg since February 2013.

Late Thursday night, the NCAA tournament selection committee revealed its top 16 overall seeds at that point in time. The committee crowned the Hokies the No. 13 overall seed at that point.

The committee also named Virginia Tech one of the four No. 4 seeds at that point in time. If Tech remains a top-four seed when the actual tournament field and seeds are announced next month, Tech will get to host a first-round doubleheader and a second-round home game. Tech has not been at home for the NCAA since 2004.

The committee did not unveil an entire field Thursday night, just the top 16 overall seeds at that point.

The selection committee's top four overall seeds were No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Indiana, No. 3 Stanford and No. 4 UConn.

The committee had Duke as its eighth overall seed, Notre Dame 10th and UNC 14th.

The selection committee had UConn as the No. 1 seed in Tech's bracket, meaning the teams could meet in the Sweet 16 in that scenario. The committee had those teams in the Seattle Regional for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. This year there will be only two sites for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight instead of the usual four — Seattle and Greenville, South Carolina.

The committee will have its second seedings reveal of the season on Feb. 23.