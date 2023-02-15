The Virginia Tech women's basketball team has lost only one of its past eight games.

The team that handed the Hokies that loss will be paying a visit to Cassell Coliseum on Thursday.

The 11th-ranked Hokies (20-4, 10-4) will host ninth-ranked Duke (22-3, 12-2) at 7 p.m. The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

Duke beat Virginia Tech 66-55 on Jan. 26. Tech coach Kenny Brooks said in his postgame press conference that the Blue Devils were "very physical."

The Blue Devils held Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley to four points. She was 1 of 9 from the field. Duke defenders tried to stay in front of Kitley to keep her from getting the ball passed to her, then double-teamed her when she did catch a pass. Duke forward Mia Heide said after the game that her team's defensive approach was to "be physical" with Kitley.

Duke held Virginia Tech point guard Georgia Amoore to seven points. She was 2 of 12 from the field, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range. Duke tried to keep her from driving to the basket. She also had four turnovers and no assists against Duke’s pressure defense. Brooks said after the game that Duke "did a good job hounding her."

Virginia Tech shot just 34.7% from the field and turned the ball over 17 times in that game. Duke ranks second nationally in scoring defense (50.2 ppg) and seventh in field-goal percentage defense (34.3%).

Kitley is averaging 18 points and 10.8 rebounds, while Amoore is averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 assists.

Amoore was named the national co-player of the week by the United States Basketball Writers Association of America on Tuesday. She had 27 points, five 3-pointers and six assists in last week’s win at North Carolina State and had 25 points, six 3-pointers and nine assists in last weekend’s win over Florida State.

The Blue Devils are in first place in the ACC, one game in front of Notre Dame. Virginia Tech is tied for third with Louisville. The top four teams at the end of the regular season will get first-round byes in the ACC tournament. Virginia Tech has never reaped a double bye.

Brooks was one of 15 people named Wednesday to the late-season watch list for the Naismith women's basketball coach of the year award. Others on the list include Duke's Kara Lawson, Notre Dame's Niele Ivey, UConn's Geno Auriemma and South Carolina's Dawn Staley.

The Hokies remain on track to reap one of the top 16 overall seeds in the NCAA tournament, which means they would get to host a first-round doubleheader and second-round home game for the first time since 2004. The tournament selection committee announced last Thursday that Tech was its No. 13 overall seed at that point.

Virginia Tech entered Wednesday at No. 12 in the NCAA's net rankings, with Duke No. 8.

ESPN's Charlie Creme had Virginia Tech as a No. 3 seed in his "Bracketology" on Tuesday morning, with Duke a No. 2 seed.

Celeste Taylor averages 11.8 points for Duke.