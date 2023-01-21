No. 12 Virginia Tech women to host Wake Forest on Sunday

Elizabeth Kitley is on the verge of Virginia Tech women's basketball history.

The senior center could break a Tech record Sunday when the 12th-ranked Hokies (15-3, 5-3 ACC) host Wake Forest (11-8, 2-6) at 1 p.m. The game will be televised by MASN.

Kitley has made 692 baskets in her Tech career — just three shy of breaking the program record of 694, which was set by Tere Williams from 1997-2001.

Kitley ranks fourth in the ACC in scoring (18.2 ppg), first in rebounds (11 rpg), fifth in minutes (34.1 mpg) and second in both field-goal percentage (54.5%) and blocks (2.1 bpg).

Virginia Tech point guard Georgia Amoore ranks eighth in the ACC in scoring (14.3 ppg), second in assist-turnover ratio and third in both assists (5.5 apg) and minutes (34.1 mpg). She is tied for first in 3-pointers with Wake's Jewel Spear at 2.7 per game.

The Hokies are coming off back-to-back wins over Louisville and Pittsburgh. Guard Ashley Owusu, who had missed the previous 10 games with a broken pinkie, returned to action in a reserve role in Thursday's win at Pitt. She had five points in 22 minutes.

Megan Gebbia is in her first season as Wake Forest's coach. She steered American to three NCAA tournament bids in the past eight years, including an NCAA berth last season.

She succeeded William Byrd and Wake Forest graduate Jen Hoover, who was let go by Wake after last season. Hoover was 162-183 in 10 years at the helm of the Demon Deacons. She broke the school mark for career wins. Her team made the 2021 NCAA Tournament but was just 16-17 overall last year. Hoover is now an assistant at Kentucky.

The Demon Deacons have lost four of their last five games. They are coming off back-to-back losses at seventh-ranked Notre Dame (86-47) and at Miami (55-43).

Spear ranks seventh in the ACC in scoring (14.6 ppg).

Tech beat Wake Forest 66-53 last season.