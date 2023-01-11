No. 13 Virginia Tech to host Louisville on Thursday

The teams that occupied the top two spots in the ACC preseason women's basketball poll will square off at Cassell Coliseum on Thursday.

Louisville (13-5, 4-1 ACC), which topped that poll, will visit the Hokies at 7 p.m. The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Tech (13-3, 3-3) is ranked 13th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, but Louisville is no longer ranked.

Louisville, which reached the Final Four last season, was No. 7 in the AP preseason poll but dropped out of the poll in early December after losing to Middle Tennessee to fall to 5-4.

The Cardinals also lost in nonleague play to Gonzaga, South Dakota State and unbeaten Ohio State.

Louisville's lone league loss came at Duke on New Year's Day.

Duke is atop the ACC standings with a 4-0 league mark, while Louisville is tied for second with Florida State. Virginia Tech is in ninth place.

Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith, who made the 10-woman All-ACC first team last season, ranks second in the conference in scoring with an average of 20.4 points.

Syracuse graduate transfer Chrislyn Carr averages 10.9 points for Louisville. She leads the league in 3-point field-goal percentage (46.9%).

Florida State graduate transfer averages 9.8 points for the Cardinals, while Olivia Cochran averages 9.3 points.

The Cardinals are 9-0 against Tech since joining the ACC in the summer of 2014, including a 70-56 home win last year.

The Hokies are coming off a 77-68 loss at Miami. Tech shot just 20% from the field in the fourth quarter.

Tech coach Kenny Brooks used only seven players in that game, with Georgia Amoore playing all 40 minutes.

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley ranks fourth in the league in scoring (18.4 ppg), first in rebounding (10.7 rpg) and second in blocks (2.1 bpg). Amoore ranks ninth in scoring (13.9 ppg) and third in assists (5.5 apg).