No. 13 Virginia Tech women finally beat Louisville

BLACKSBURG — For the first time since 1995, the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team got to celebrate a win over Louisville.

Georgia Amoore made the go-ahead basket with less than a minute left to help the 13th-ranked Hokies beat the Cardinals 81-79 on Thursday night at Cassell Coliseum.

“It means a lot,” said Kayana Traylor, who had 17 points for Tech.

The Hokies (14-3, 4-3 ACC) bounced back from last weekend’s loss at Miami.

“Our three losses in conference have been really, really close and when we needed to get a stop we just weren’t able to do so in those games. So to show that we were able to do that in this game and get I think three stops back-to-back in the end, I think it just shows how locked in we were,” said Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley, who had 20 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

Louisville (13-6, 4-2), which made the Final Four last season, had been 9-0 against Virginia Tech since joining the ACC in the summer of 2014.

Seven of those Tech losses in the streak had come since Kenny Brooks took over the Hokies. Louisville was the lone ACC team Brooks had never beaten.

“We have a lot of experience, so I think we’ve brought those experiences into our game and we’ve played a bit more mature than I think we [did against] them in the past,” Kitley said. “Sophomore year I know we had chances to win but we turned it over down the stretch and this year we really took care of the ball down the stretch.”

Virginia Tech beat the Cardinals for the first time since February 1995, when the teams were Metro Conference rivals. The 1994-95 campaign was Tech’s final season in the Metro Conference; the teams did not meet again until Louisville joined the ACC.

“It was a great college basketball game,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “Both teams played their hearts out.”

Tech forward Taylor Soule had 24 points. Amoore had 13 points and eight assists.

“Of course, Elizabeth does what she does. I thought Taylor Soule played extremely well,” Walz said. “We did not follow the scouting report very well at times. We know that [Soule] drives it. She’s not really an outside shooter. You’ve got to challenge her to make outside shots. And we didn’t do a very good job of that.

“And Traylor made some big-time shots.”

Hailey Van Lith scored 29 points for Louisville. Morgan Jones added 19 points.

Amoore made a layup to give Tech a 79-77 lead with 57.7 seconds to go. Tech led the rest of the way.

After Van Lith missed a layup, Kitley grabbed the defensive rebound, was fouled and made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 80-77 with 43.6 seconds left.

Van Lith made two free throws to cut the lead to 80-79 with 35.7 seconds left.

After Van Lith stole the ball from Cayla King, Louisville called a timeout with 24.7 seconds to go.

Van Lith drove to the basket but missed a layup. Amoore came up with the loose ball for the defensive rebound with 4.8 seconds left.

After a Tech timeout, Amoore was fouled with 3.7 seconds left. She made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 81-79.

After each team took a timeout, Van Lith missed a jumper near the paint with a tenth of a second left and King got the rebound.

“We may have had a little bit of a holding or a hand check or whatever you want to call it because [Van Lith] wasn’t able to continue with her movement to the basket,” Walz said. “I know it’s a tough time to make a call. And it may have been a good no-call as well.”

The Cardinals were 6 of 8 from the free-throw line in the fourth.

“We just couldn’t get to the free-throw line in the fourth,” Walz said.

Tech shot 58.3% from the field in the fourth quarter, while the visitors shot 36.8%.

“We have to get better at the defensive end,” Walz said.

The Hokies made three of their six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Tech shot 50% from the field in the game, while Louisville shot 50.8% from the field.

The Hokies outrebounded Louisville 34-31.

“We just couldn’t keep them off the glass,” Walz said.

Louisville and Tech were picked first and second, respectively, in the ACC’s preseason poll.

Traylor buried a 3-pointer to tie the game at 60 with 8:11 to go in the fourth quarter.

Van Lith made a layup, was fouled and sank the ensuing free throw to give the visitors a 63-60 lead.

Tech’s D’asia Gregg scored to cut the lead to 63-62. Kitley made one of two free throws to tie the game at 63 with 6:35 remaining.

Van Lith made a layup to give the Cardinals a 65-63 lead with 6:18 to go. Traylor made two free throws to tie the game at 65.

Van Lith made a jumper to give the visitors a 67-65 lead with 5:47 left. Chrislyn Carr drained a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 70-65.

Kitley made a basket and free throw to trim the lead to 70-68. But Mykasa Robinson made a jumper to extend the lead to 72-68.

Soule made a basket, was fouled and sank the free throw to cut the lead to 72-71 with 3:38 to go.

Jones made a layup, was fouled and made the free throw to extend the lead to 75-71 with 2:58 left.

Traylor sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 75-74 with 2:28 left.

After Jones missed two free throws, Amoore buried a 3-pointer to give Tech a 77-75 lead with 1:48 remaining.

Liz Dixon scored to tie the game at 77.