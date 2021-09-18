No. 15 Virginia Tech furious comeback attempt falls short in final minute against West Virginia

West Virginia’s offense averaged 27 yards during the stretch.

After the Mountaineers extended their lead to 27-7 in the third quarter, Tech started to chip away at their lead.

Quarterback Braxton Burmeister led his team down the field with a 39-yard completion down the sidelines to tight end Drake DeIuliis. He also ran a first down with the Hokies backed up on a third and 24 across midfield.

The conversion helped Tech’s overcome a pair of sacks, a fumbled snap and false start penalty.

Running back Raheem Blackshear cut West Virginia’s lead to 27-14 on a 20-yard touchdown run around the right side of the line with just a second left on the clock in the third quarter.

Tech defensive end TyJuan Garbutt forced a fumble at midfield on West Virginia’s ensuing possession, but the Hokies couldn’t get any points off the turnover. The offense went backward after getting the ball down to the 6-yard line and Burmeister ended up having the ball stripped on fourth down.

It wasn’t the first time Tech failed to score points inside the 20-yard line either.