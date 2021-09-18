No. 15 Virginia Tech furious comeback attempt falls short in final minute against West Virginia

MORGANTOWN — Virginia Tech's comeback bid fell short in the final minute.
The Hokies were trying to overcome a 20-point second half deficit against West Virginia on Saturday, but couldn't score a touchdown inside the 5-yard line on four straight attempts.
West Virginia won back the Black Diamond in the 27-21 win after outplaying the Hokies for much of the game in front of 60,000 fans clad in gold at Milan Puskar Stadium.
But the Hokies never quit.
Running back Jalen Holston scored on a 29-yard touchdown pass with 3:10 left in the fourth quarter to cut what was a 20-point Mountaineers lead to seven.
Corner Jermaine Waller's interception in the final minutes gave Tech the ball with a chance to win the game.
West Virginia got off to a hot start when running back Leddie Brown went untouched up the middle of the field for an 80-yard touchdown on the offense’s second snap of the game. Brown came into the game averaging 3.3 yards per carry with 104 yards on the season.
The 18-second scoring drive left the Hokies reeling.
Tech responded with a three-and-out — the offense lost yardage on the drive — and West Virginia went right back to the end zone with quarterback Jarret Doege threw a 29-yard touchdown to Bryce Ford-Wheaten on the third play of the drive.
West Virginia’s offense averaged 27 yards during the stretch.
After the Mountaineers extended their lead to 27-7 in the third quarter, Tech started to chip away at their lead.
Quarterback Braxton Burmeister led his team down the field with a 39-yard completion down the sidelines to tight end Drake DeIuliis. He also ran a first down with the Hokies backed up on a third and 24 across midfield.
The conversion helped Tech’s overcome a pair of sacks, a fumbled snap and false start penalty.
Running back Raheem Blackshear cut West Virginia’s lead to 27-14 on a 20-yard touchdown run around the right side of the line with just a second left on the clock in the third quarter.
Tech defensive end TyJuan Garbutt forced a fumble at midfield on West Virginia’s ensuing possession, but the Hokies couldn’t get any points off the turnover. The offense went backward after getting the ball down to the 6-yard line and Burmeister ended up having the ball stripped on fourth down.
It wasn’t the first time Tech failed to score points inside the 20-yard line either.
After West Virginia connected on a 28-yard field to take a 24-7 lead with less than two minutes to go in the half, Blackshear gave the Hokies some life with a career-high 78-yard kick return down to WVU’s 22-yard line.
Burmeister threw a pair of incompletions in the end zone to a wide open Tayvion Robinson. The first throw was low — a defender might have grazed the ball at the line of scrimmage — and Robinson couldn’t completely get his hands under it. The play was close enough to get reviewed by the officials, but they upheld the incompletion.
Tech was called for a false start at the 2-yard line before kicker John Parker Romo missed a 24-yard attempt.
The Hokies had three three and outs in half and also turned the ball over on downs at West Virginia's 29-yard after failing to convert on a fourth and one. They averaged 2.5 yards on 23 rushing attempts in the first half while Burmeister was 9 of 14 for 87 yards. He averaged 9.7 yards per completion in the half while Doege averaged 16.8 yards.
Burmeister’s nicest throw of the half came when he hit Robinson for a 23-yard score with 3:11 to go in the first quarter. Robinson made a leaping grab over safety Sean Mahone on the play to cut West Virginia’s lead to 14-7.