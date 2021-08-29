No. 15 Virginia Tech upsets No. 1 Marshall in men's soccer

"I know how to do those things," Haugli said. "I know what my best corner is, so I went for that. … I kind of decided early that I was going right. He got a hand to it, but I put enough power on it and was low enough and far enough in the corner."

Tech took the lead in the 73rd minute. Marshall's Max Schneider was called for a hand ball in the box, so Tech got another penalty kick.

Haugli told Blacklock to take the kick, even though Haugli had already scored twice.

"I gave that to Nicky. He needed that, some confidence," Haugli said. "I don't need a hat trick."

Semmle again dove to his left. But Blacklock put the ball in the middle of the net.

"I like high-pressure situations, so I was confident stepping into it," Blacklock said. "I decided to go up the middle … because he dove on Sivert's early, so I thought that he was going to dive early on mine, which is what he did."

Marshall coach Chris Grassie blamed the officiating for his team's loss.