No. 15 Virginia Tech upsets No. 1 Marshall in men's soccer

HARRISONBURG — At halftime Sunday, it looked like the Virginia Tech men's soccer team was heading for a loss to the No. 1 team in the land.
Then came the second half.
The 15th-ranked Hokies scored three unanswered goals in the second half and knocked off top-ranked and defending NCAA champ Marshall 3-2 in the JMU Invitational.
"It tells me that we can go however far we want to go," said Tech senior defender Sivert Haugli, who scored his team's first two goals. "You saw today that we can challenge and beat the best teams in the country. … That's a great feeling."
The Hokies (1-0-1) picked up a marquee win in just their second game of the season.
"This just really puts us on the map and shows everyone that we are Virginia Tech and we're ready to play," said junior forward Nick Blacklock, who scored the winning goal on a penalty kick in the 73rd minute.
Tech midfielder Declan Swift ran up to freshman goalkeeper Ben Martino, who won his college debut Sunday, and shoulder-bumped him in the air at game's end. Swift then hugged Haugli.
Marshall (1-1), which returns all but one starter from the team that won the NCAA crown last spring, led 2-0 at halftime Sunday.
"Grit is the Virginia Tech way. … We saw that grit," Tech coach Mike Brizendine said. "At 2-0, teams can give up."
It was only the fourth time the Tech men’s soccer program has upset the nation’s top-ranked team. Tech defeated No. 1 Duke in 2004, No. 1 North Carolina in 2011 and No. 1 Notre Dame in 2017.
"Our level of talent is … in the upper echelon of talent," Brizendine said. "Talent-wise, we can keep up with anybody that we step on the field with."
The Hokies won without All-ACC third-team forward Jacob Labovitz, who scored a team-high nine goals last season. He was serving the last game of a two-game NCAA suspension for getting a red card in the Hokies' Sweet 16 loss to Seton Hall last season; it was his second red card of that season.
Tech cut the lead to 2-1 in the 64th minute. Haugli, a 6-foot-5 senior from Norway, headed in a corner kick from freshman Danny Flores.
"I don't usually score a lot of headers, to be a tall guy, so that was fun," Haugli said.
The header got past Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semmle, who had recorded an NCAA-best 11 shutouts last spring. He had five saves Sunday.
The Hokies tied the game in the 66th minute. Marshall's Collin Mocyunas was whistled for a hand ball in the box, so Haugli got to take a penalty kick.
Haugli aimed for the lower right corner of the net. Semmle dove to that same corner, but Haugli put the ball just past him.
"I know how to do those things," Haugli said. "I know what my best corner is, so I went for that. … I kind of decided early that I was going right. He got a hand to it, but I put enough power on it and was low enough and far enough in the corner."
Tech took the lead in the 73rd minute. Marshall's Max Schneider was called for a hand ball in the box, so Tech got another penalty kick.
Haugli told Blacklock to take the kick, even though Haugli had already scored twice.
"I gave that to Nicky. He needed that, some confidence," Haugli said. "I don't need a hat trick."
Semmle again dove to his left. But Blacklock put the ball in the middle of the net.
"I like high-pressure situations, so I was confident stepping into it," Blacklock said. "I decided to go up the middle … because he dove on Sivert's early, so I thought that he was going to dive early on mine, which is what he did."
Marshall coach Chris Grassie blamed the officiating for his team's loss.
"We were a better football team by a mile. And if it wasn't for the referee calling whatever he wanted for them, we would've been just fine," Grassie said. "Look at the fouls that led to the corner kick that they got. The PKs were never PKs. They were never PKs. Our guy gets fouled for the second one; that's essentially just giving them the game."
Tech was coming off a 2-2 tie with Missouri-Kansas City last Thursday in the JMU Invitational.
Matt Zambetti started for Tech in goal in the opener, but Brizendine said that was because Martino was coming off an injury. Martino started Sunday and recorded four saves.
Tech outshot Marshall 7-5 in the first half. But the Thundering Herd grabbed a 2-0 lead on a Vitor Dias header in the ninth minute and a Vinicius Fenandes goal off a corner kick in the 18th minute.