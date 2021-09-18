No. 15 Virginia Tech's furious comeback attempt falls short in final minute against West Virginia

Holston gave the offense a fresh set of downs two plays later with an 8-yard gain down to West Virginia’s 3-yard line. The clock wasn’t an issue, but nothing the Hokies dialed up worked.

West Virginia stopped Holston at the line of scrimmage on first and second down. The Mountaineers' secondary had the field well covered when Burmeister tried to find an open receiver on third down and again on fourth down. Burmeister threw the ball to Tre Turner at the goal line both times.

It wasn’t the first time Tech failed to score points inside the 10-yard line either.

After West Virginia connected on a 28-yard field to take a 24-7 lead with less than two minutes to go in the half, running back Raheem Blackshear gave the Hokies some life with a career-high 78-yard kick return down to WVU’s 22-yard line.

Burmeister threw a pair of incompletions to the end zone from inside the 10-yard line to a wide-open Tayvion Robinson. The first throw was low — a defender grazed the ball at the line of scrimmage — and the officials ruled it an incompletion, a call upheld on review.

Tech was called for a false start at the 2-yard line during the sequence that ended with kicker John Parker Romo missing a 24-yard field-goal attempt.