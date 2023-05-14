BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech baseball team entered its series with 16th-ranked Clemson hoping to boost its NCAA tournament resume.

But the Hokies were not able to help themselves.

The Tigers beat the Hokies 9-6 on Sunday to sweep the three-game series.

So Virginia Tech (29-19, 11-15 ACC) remains on the NCAA tournament bubble.

Reliever Tristan Smith of Clemson (35-17, 17-10) struck out freshman pinch hitter Henry Cooke with men on first and second to end the game.

Sunday's game was the home finale for the Hokies.

After a visit to nonconference foe James Madison on Tuesday, the Hokies will wrap up the regular season with a three-game series at top-ranked Wake Forest beginning Thursday.

Virginia Tech would have clinched an ACC tournament berth with a win Sunday.

The Hokies can still nab an ACC tournament bid if they get one win over Wake or if Louisville (9-18 in the ACC) loses just once in its final ACC series against Florida State.

The Tigers grabbed a 2-0 lead off Tech starter Jonah Hurney in the first inning.

After Cam Cannarella and Cooper Ingle singled, Billy Amick drew a two-out walk. Riley Bertram hit a two-RBI single to center.

The Hokies cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the first. After Carson Jones and Jack Hurley walked, Carson DeMartini hit an RBI single to left.

Virginia Tech grabbed a 3-2 lead in the second. After Lucas Donlon singled, Garrett Michel hit an RBI double to center. Jones hit an RBI single to left.

The Tigers answered with four runs in the third to grab a 6-3 lead. They led the rest of the way.

After Will Taylor doubled and Caden Grice was hit by a pitch, Amick hit a two-RBI single to left. With two outs, the runners advanced on catcher Gehrig Ebel's errant throw to second on a pickoff attempt. Blake Wright hit a two-RBI double to left. Tech coach John Szefc then pulled Hurney for reliever Jacob Exum. Benjamin Blackwell hit an RBI single to left.

Clemson scored a run off Exum in the fourth to extend the lead to 7-3. Cannarella singled, stole second, advanced on a Taylor infield hit and scored on a Grice grounder.

Ingle belted a solo homer off Exum in the sixth to extend the lead to 8-3.

Tech cut the lead to 8-4 on Donlon's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

Amick smacked a solo homer off reliever Andrew Sentlinger to extend the lead to 9-4 in the seventh.

The Hokies scored twice in the bottom of the seventh.

Jones singled, DeMartini walked and Chris Cannizzaro had an infield hit to load the bases. Christian Martin had an RBI infield hit; first baseman Amick made an errant throw on the play, bringing home DeMartini to cut the lead to 9-6. David Bryant later flied out with men on second and third to end the inning.

Clemson fended off Tech 9-8 on Saturday night.

The score was tied at 4 after eight innings Saturday, but the Tigers scored five runs in the top of the ninth.

The Hokies scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth. Cannizzaro belted a two-run homer, and Michel hit a solo homer. After Hurley and DeMartini singled, Eddie Eisert hit a pinch-hit RBI double to cut the lead to 9-8.

Martin was intentionally walked, giving Tech runners on first and second with one out.

Clay Grady hit a grounder to second baseman Riley Bertram, with Martin forced out at second by Bertram. Bertram then threw over to first base, and it appeared that Grady was safe at first to avoid the game-ending double play. But Grady was ruled out on runner's interference because Martin had run into Bertram at second base instead of sliding. The call, which ended the game, was upheld on a video review.

Szefc had been ejected earlier in Saturday's game for disagreeing with an umpire.