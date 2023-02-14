BLACKSBURG — Last year, the Virginia Tech baseball team fell just one win short of making the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

So the Hokies are thinking big this season.

"Going to Omaha, … it's still a very realistic goal," pitcher Drue Hackenberg said before practice this week.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we ended our season in Omaha," outfielder Jack Hurley said. "This team's really confident."

Virginia Tech, which opens the season Friday at The College of Charleston, went 45-14 last year. The surprising Hokies not only made the NCAA tournament for the first time in nine years but were the No. 4 overall seed. After winning an NCAA regional for the first time, they got to host a Super Regional.

Tech must replace four standouts from last year's potent lineup: Gavin Cross, who was taken by Kansas City with the ninth overall pick in the major league draft; Tanner Schobel, who was chosen by Minnesota in a competitive-balance round that followed the second round; Nick Biddison, who was taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round; and Cade Hunter, who was taken by Cincinnati in the fifth round.

"Our team will have a different look," coach John Szefc said. "[But] with the talent we have and the experience that's returning, … as far as the postseason goes, I'd like to think that we should be right in the mix, right where we were last year.

"They took a big step last year and I think they want to try to take another step beyond that this year."

The Hokies have not made back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances since the 1970s, but there are high expectations for this year's team. Tech is ranked No. 16 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll and No. 13 in Baseball America's preseason Top 25.

"We, honestly, might be better than last year," third baseman Carson DeMartini said.

The team's top two starting pitchers are back. All-ACC third-team pick Griffin Green (7-3) will again be the Friday starter in weekend series. Drue Hackenberg (10-2, 3.30 ERA), who earned All-America third-team and All-ACC first-team honors last year, will again be the Saturday starter.

A tired Hackenberg struggled in the postseason as a freshman last year.

"Kind of hit that wall, going from a senior in high school going 30 innings to freshman year going [92 2/3 innings]," he said. "[So I've been] putting a routine together that's going to help prevent that [wall] from happening this year."

Miami transfer Anthony Arguelles will likely be the Sunday starter.

The bullpen no longer includes Graham Firoved (5-0), who was drafted by Baltimore. But reliever Kiernan Higgins (3-0, five saves) is back for his sixth year of college. Relievers Jonah Hurney (6-1) and Henry Weycker (6-1) are also back.

Hurley, a 2022 second-team All-American who hit .375 with 14 homers last year, is the marquee name in the batting order. The All-ACC first-team pick was one of seven Hokies who hit at least 12 homers last year.

"If Jack Hurley performs like Jack Hurley should, then I think we'll be really good," Szefc said.

Hurley, a junior, is rated by Baseball America as the No. 34 prospect in the country for this year's major league draft.

"I'd never seen so many [scouts] in my life here to watch Cross taking [batting practice] last year. … I would think it'd be probably similar with Jack," Szefc said.

After playing left field last year, Hurley will likely replace Cross in center.

The other returning starters in the lineup are second baseman Eduardo Malinowski (.252, 12 homers), back for a sixth year of college, and DeMartini (.341, 15 homers), who made the ACC all-freshman team last year. Right fielder Carson Jones (.327), who became a regular late in the season, also returns.

"There's no holes in this lineup," Green said.

Arguelles is one of four key newcomers from the transfer portal.

Graduate transfer David Bryant, who hit .307 for Radford last year, will likely replace Schobel at shortstop. Graduate transfer Chris Cannizzaro, who hit .329 for Bucknell last year, will start in left field. North Carolina State transfer Eddie Eisert, a switch hitter, will likely replace Biddison at first base.

Gehrig Ebel, who was a Tech backup last year, could replace Hunter at catcher. Freshmen Brody Donay and Henry Cooke are also in the mix there.

Other freshmen to watch are first baseman Garrett Michel and shortstop Clay Grady.

The Hokies have been picked fourth in the Coastal Division in the ACC's preseason coaches poll. Last year the Hokies earned the Coastal title and the top seed in the ACC tournament for the first time with a 19-9 league mark.

Szefc hopes the defense will be good again this season.

"If we play … elite-level defense behind that pitching staff, … you're going to have probably elite-level results," Szefc said.