No. 16 Virginia Tech falls to Georgia Tech in return to court

BLACKSBURG — Many men's basketball teams have had a hard time winning their first game back after a long layoff that resulted from COVID-19 issues.

Virginia Tech was no exception Tuesday.

After going 16 straight days without playing a game, Virginia Tech returned to the court with a 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech at Cassell Coliseum.

"For the first time in recent memory, … we lost our edge a little bit. We got hit in the stomach and we stepped away from it," Hokies coach Mike Young said.

"Win, lose or draw, we had to get … back on the floor. We had to play. We had to compete. With limited practices.

"No excuse, … but I got a number of guys over there in that hotel [quarantining] for 10 days and … now we're going to play an ACC league game. Good luck to you. But they did it and they fought."

The No. 16 Hokies (14-5, 8-4 ACC) played for the first time since Feb. 6.

"I've referenced playing with our teeth sharp. I was concerned that we would lose some of that. And I saw that," Young said. "Just not that same toughness, that same connectedness that has come to define this team.

"We had to get this one behind us, win, lose or draw."