No. 16 Virginia Tech sizzles in rout of Wake Forest

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team's first game back from its long layoff was not pretty.

But Tech's second game back was a much different story.

The 16th-ranked Hokies sizzled in an 84-46 rout of Wake Forest on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.

Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4), which led from the opening basket, remained in third place in the ACC. Tech, which has two regular-season games left, remains on track to earn a double bye in the ACC Tournament.

The 38-point margin of victory was Tech's most lopsided ACC win ever, eclipsing a 94-65 rout of Wake in January 2011.

The Hokies bounced back from Tuesday's 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech.

That loss was the first time the Hokies had played since Feb. 6 because of COVID-19 issues. The layoff took its toll on the Hokies, who turned the ball over 22 times and shot just 41.3% from the field. The 53-point outing was Tech's lowest output of the season.

The Hokies were much sharper on Saturday, however. They had 49 points in the first half — the most points in the first half for the Hokies since they rang up 50 against Maryland-Eastern Shore in December 2018.