No. 16 Virginia Tech sizzles in rout of Wake Forest
No. 16 Virginia Tech sizzles in rout of Wake Forest

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team's first game back from its long layoff was not pretty.

But Tech's second game back was a much different story.

The 16th-ranked Hokies sizzled in an 84-46 rout of Wake Forest on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.

Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4), which led from the opening basket, remained in third place in the ACC. Tech, which has two regular-season games left, remains on track to earn a double bye in the ACC Tournament.

The 38-point margin of victory was Tech's most lopsided ACC win ever, eclipsing a 94-65 rout of Wake in January 2011.

The Hokies bounced back from Tuesday's 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech.

That loss was the first time the Hokies had played since Feb. 6 because of COVID-19 issues. The layoff took its toll on the Hokies, who turned the ball over 22 times and shot just 41.3% from the field. The 53-point outing was Tech's lowest output of the season.

The Hokies were much sharper on Saturday, however. They had 49 points in the first half — the most points in the first half for the Hokies since they rang up 50 against Maryland-Eastern Shore in December 2018.

Keve Aluma had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Hokies. He was 9 of 11 from the field, including 5 of 5 from 3-point range.

Tyrece Radford tallied 15 points for Tech, while Nahiem Alleyne added 13 points.

Wake (6-13, 3-13) lost to Tech for the second time this season and for the sixth straight time in the series.

Tech shot 53.4% from the field, including 67.9% in the first half. Tech was 13 of 24 (54.2%) from 3-point range.

The Demon Deacons shot just 27.8% from the field. Tech blocked 10 shots.

Tech jumped to a 16-6 lead with 12:12 left in the first half. Aluma had 10 of his team's 16 points.

The lead grew to 35-17 with 6:02 left in the half. Tech was shooting an eye-popping 83.3% from the field (15 of 18) at that point.

Virginia Tech led 49-22 at halftime. Wake shot 32% from the field in the first half. Tech was 6 of 11 (54.5%) from 3-point range in the half.

Notch

No. 16 Va. Tech 84

Wake Forest 46

Next game

Louisville at

Va. Tech

Wednesday

7 p.m., ESPN2

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

