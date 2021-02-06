No. 16 Virginia Tech wins at Miami in OT

The 16th-ranked Virginia Tech men's basketball team beat Miami 80-76 in overtime Saturday at the Watsco Center in Miami.
Isaiah Wong sank a 3-pointer to give Miami the 74-71 lead with 2.4 seconds left in regulation, but Hunter Cattoor made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.
Nahiem Alleyne made a jumper in the lane to give Tech a 78-76 lead with 24.7 seconds left in OT.
Miami's Elijah Oliyani drove to the basket, but Cattoor drew a charge with 6.6 seconds left in OT. The offensive foul on Oliyani gave Tech the ball.
Cattoor was later fouled and made two free throws to extend the lead to 80-76 with 4.4 seconds left. Justyn Mutts then stole the ball.
Tech (14-4, 8-3 ACC), which led by 11 points with 8:03 to go in regulation, bounced back from a loss at Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
The Hurricanes (7-11, 3-10) lost to Tech for the second time this season.
Mutts had 22 points and nine rebounds. Keve Aluma had 16 points and Cattoor added 14 points. Joe Bamisile added 11 points.
The Hurricanes were again down to seven healthy players. Chris Lykes and Earl Timberlake were among the injured Hurricanes who did not play Saturday.
After Harlond Beverly scored to cut the lead to 50-48 with 11:48 left, Tech went on a 9-0 run to build a 59-48 cushion with 8:03 to go.
Miami answered with a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 59-58, but Alleyne answered with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 62-58 with 5:49 left.
Elijah Olaniyi made three free throws to cut the lead to 62-61, but Aluma answered with a basket.
Olaniyi dunked, but Mutts answered with a layup.
Wong sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 66 with 4:09 remaining. Nysier Brooks dunked to give Miami its first lead of the second half at 68-66 with 3:32 left.
Mutts dunked to tie the game at 68 with 2:05 left.
Wong made two free throws to give Miami a 70-68 lead with 1:37 to go. Olaniyi then stole the ball and made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 71-68 with 1:15 to go.
Aluma made two free throws to cut the lead to 71-70 with 57.4 seconds left.
Miami turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation. Mutts made one of two free throws to tie the game at 71 with 11.9 seconds left.
After Wong made his 3-pointer, Tech took a timeout. Wabissa Bede inbounded the ball at halfcourt to Cattoor, who made the tying 3-pointer in front of the Tech bench.
Mutts scored to give Tech a 76-74 lead with 4:37 left in OT.
Kameron McGusty made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 76-75. Anthony Walker made one of two free throws to tie the game at 76 with 1:28 left in OT.
Tech used just eight players. It was Tech's fourth straight game without suspended standout Tyrece Radford. He traveled with the team to Miami but remained suspended and did not suit up for the game.
But he could return to action for the Hokies' next game, which will be next Saturday against Louisville.
"There is a path for Tyrece to return to competition this week if he upholds the expectations necessary. We will continue to evaluate his situation," coach Mike Young said in a statement issued by Tech on Saturday morning.
A Tech spokesman confirmed Saturday morning that "this week" in the statement meant this coming week, as in the week of the Louisville game.
Radford was indefinitely suspended from the Hokies on Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier. He was charged with one misdemeanor count of first-offense driving while intoxicated and one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Radford was found guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County General District Court of first-offense driving under the influence.
Radford also pleaded no contest Wednesday to carrying a concealed weapon. Judge Randal Duncan took that case under advisement for a year and could dismiss that charge at the end of that period.
Radford was the team's second-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder at the time of his arrest.
"Along with our athletics administration, we take this matter seriously. We do believe that Tyrece has demonstrated his remorse for his actions and has learned from this situation," Young said in his statement, speaking on behalf of the men's basketball program. "We support Tyrece’s efforts and will continue to assist him in getting the help he needs along the way. We are committed to his growth and development as a person, a student-athlete and as a member of our basketball team."
