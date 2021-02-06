No. 16 Virginia Tech wins at Miami in OT

Tech used just eight players. It was Tech's fourth straight game without suspended standout Tyrece Radford. He traveled with the team to Miami but remained suspended and did not suit up for the game.

But he could return to action for the Hokies' next game, which will be next Saturday against Louisville.

"There is a path for Tyrece to return to competition this week if he upholds the expectations necessary. We will continue to evaluate his situation," coach Mike Young said in a statement issued by Tech on Saturday morning.

A Tech spokesman confirmed Saturday morning that "this week" in the statement meant this coming week, as in the week of the Louisville game.

Radford was indefinitely suspended from the Hokies on Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier. He was charged with one misdemeanor count of first-offense driving while intoxicated and one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Radford was found guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County General District Court of first-offense driving under the influence.

Radford also pleaded no contest Wednesday to carrying a concealed weapon. Judge Randal Duncan took that case under advisement for a year and could dismiss that charge at the end of that period.