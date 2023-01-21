No. 19 Clemson hands Virginia Tech 7th straight loss

CLEMSON, S.C. — The losing streak still isn't over.

Hunter Tyson buried a 3-pointer with 10.8 seconds left to give the 19th-ranked Clemson men's basketball team a 51-50 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Hokies (11-8, 1-7) suffered their seventh straight defeat.

"Everybody's down because we're on a losing streak," said freshman guard MJ Collins, who had six points off the bench. "We're just going to keep fighting.

"It's a long season. We can turn this thing around, which I believe we're going to do."

Tech lost to Clemson (16-4, 8-1) for the second time in this skid. Clemson won 68-65 in Blacksburg on Jan. 4.

This was the fifth time in the streak that Tech lost by five points or less.

Tech's 50 points was the team's lowest output of the season.

"We've got five or six possessions a game that we talk about the easy play, … the nickel-and-dime play, the ball reversal, where we're trying to square peg/round hole it. We don't have that kind of margin for error right now," Tech coach Mike Young said.

"We're not going to be perfect. But those five possessions, we've got to have better activity. We've got to have better screening. We've got to have better ball reversal."

Five of the losses in this skid have come on the road, including the past three.

But four of Tech's next five games will be at home. The Hokies will now have a quick turnaround for an ESPN "Big Monday" home game against Duke.

"You turn the page. You move on," Young said. "This is … the hand we've been dealt. We've got a really good Duke team coming in on Monday. Be nice to get home after three straight on the road.

"We've got 12 more. Pretty good time to win a few in a row."

Virginia Tech’s losing streak is the Hokies’ longest skid since Buzz Williams’ first Tech team lost seven in a row from Feb. 14, 2015 to March 7, 2015.

The Hokies’ 1-7 ACC mark is the team’s worst league record through eight ACC games since Williams’ first Tech team also lost seven of its first eight ACC games.

"This one hurts, but we've really just got to move on," said Tech reserve center Lynn Kidd, who had 10 points. "We've got a quick turnaround.

"We can't get discouraged. … We've gone toe-to-toe with a lot of good teams."

The Hokies shot just 34.6% from the field, including 25% in the second half. Tech was 6 of 22 (27.3%) from 3-point range and had 14 turnovers.

"They've got a good defensive unit," Young said of Clemson. "They've been around. They've played a lot of ball.

"Good college basketball game. I wish the visitors from Blacksburg walked out of here a little more cheery."

Grant Basile had 13 points and eight rebounds for Tech. Justyn Mutts had eight points and seven assists.

The Hokies' starting guards found baskets hard to come by. Sean Pedulla was 2 of 13 from the field. Hunter Cattoor was 2 of 8 from the field, while Darius Maddox was 0 of 6 from the field.

"They've got long, athletic players," Collins said of the Tigers. "Late in the game they went to [Brevin Galloway] at point guard; he's about 6-3. And then everybody after that was maybe 6-5, 6-6 and up. So just their length [helped Clemson's defense]."

Young said Josh Beadle and Dillon Hunter did a good job guarding Pedulla.

Clemson played its second straight game without starting guard Chase Hunter (14 ppg, 4.3 assists per game), who has a foot injury.

"That's tricky, the lineup I guess Brad [Brownell, the Clemson coach] has to play right now. We hadn't seen it, and it was long," Young said.

Clemson shot just 38.3% from the field and 16.7% from 3-point range. The Tigers turned the ball over 17 times.

"We were really good on [defense]," Young said. "That was the best we've defended over 40 minutes in a couple of weeks."

Clemson's P.J. Hall, a 6-foot-10 center, had 20 points and eight rebounds. Tyson had 12 points.

Down 37-33 with 13:11 to go, the Tigers went on an 8-0 run to grab a 41-37 lead with 8:39 to go. Tech was 2 of 14 from the field in the second half at that point, including 0 of 7 from 3-point range.

After Mutts made two free throws to cut the lead to 41-39, Hall made a basket and free throw to extend the lead to 44-39 with 7:16 remaining.

But Tech answered with an 8-0 run to take the lead.

After Collins buried a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 44-42, Basile scored to tie the game at 44 with 4:58 left. Cattoor drained a 3-pointer to give Tech a 47-44 lead with 2:47 left.

After Dillon Hunter made a layup to cut the lead to 47-46, Basile scored to extend the lead to 49-46 with 1:46 left.

Hall scored to cut the lead to 49-48 with 43.6 seconds to go.

Basile made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 50-48 with 21.5 seconds remaining.

After a Clemson timeout, Tyson made a shot fake and sank his game-winning 3-pointer. It was only the team's third 3-pointer of the game.

After each team took a timeout, Cattoor missed a 3-pointer in the waning seconds.

"I'll take that kid taking that shot any day of the week," Young said. "He missed it.

"It's not a bad situation. Give it to me again and draw something else? Maybe. But again, I will take that from Hunter Cattoor."

The Tigers won for the eighth time in their last nine games, bouncing back from an 87-77 loss Tuesday at Wake Forest.

The Hokies led 31-26 at halftime.