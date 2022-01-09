No. 19 North Carolina squashes Virginia Tech women

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team missed its first 16 3-point attempts Sunday night.

And that was not the only troubling thing that happened in the game.

No. 19 North Carolina handed Tech its first ACC loss of the season, thrashing the Hokies 71-46 at Carmichael Arena.

The Hokies (11-4, 3-1), who trailed by as many as 32 points in the third quarter, shot a season-low 16.7% from 3-point range. They made just four 3-pointers, tying their season low.

“I didn’t think we were in rhythm,” said point guard Georgia Amoore, who had seven points. “We’re really good when we’re in rhythm, and the shots we took were just rushed and jacked.”

Tech star Aisha Sheppard had to be carried off the court after hurting her left knee on a layup attempt with 8:03 to go in the game. Sheppard, who was not fouled, knelt down after missing the layup. She rose and held her left knee before being carried to the locker room.

Hokies coach Kenny Brooks said Sheppard had an ice wrap on her knee after the game.

“It looked like she hyperextended it as she went up [to the basket],” Brooks said. “It just kind of buckled. So we’re hoping that it was [only] a hyperextension.”

The Hokies, who trailed 35-17 at halftime, saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

The Tar Heels (14-1, 4-1), who scored 16 fast-break points, bounced back from a 72-45 loss at No. 5 N.C. State.

Tech was seeking to improve to 4-0 in conference play for the first time since the team won its first six Big East games in the 2001-02 season.

“We didn’t do the things that we have been the first three ACC games,” said center Elizabeth Kitley, who had 14 points and 17 rebounds. “We didn’t take advantage of knowing the scout at all. … We let them take us out of our stuff instead of us controlling what we wanted to do.

“I don’t think we made them uncomfortable at all, … and also we didn’t do a good job in transition [defense].”

The Hokies shot just 31% from the field — their second-worst field-goal percentage of the season.

“We knew that they were going to push us out of our sets,” Amoore said. “But we didn’t make adjustments to their adjustments.”

“We knew they were going to help, over-help, come from the weak side,” Kitley said. “And we didn’t move the ball or swing it or do anything to take advantage of that.”

Sheppard (two points) was just 1 of 7 from the field, including 0 of 5 from 3-point range. Kayana Traylor was 2 of 9 from the field, including 0 of 4 from 3-point territory. Reserve Emily Lytle was 1 of 10 from the field, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range.

The Hokies did not make a 3-pointer until Cayla King sank one with 1:29 left in the third quarter.

“[UNC] ran us off the 3-point line,” Brooks said. “We didn’t attack the way we needed to. And then when we did get 3-point opportunities, I thought we rushed them. … As soon as it was leaving their hand, I knew it wasn’t going in because we just rushed the shot.”

Inside baskets were not easy to come by, either. Kitley was just 6 of 13 from the field.

“They did a tremendous job of crowding her and we didn’t make them pay for it [with 3-pointers],” Brooks said.

Tech turned the ball over a season-high 21 times. Kitley had five turnovers and Amoore had four.

“We weren’t meeting passes,” Amoore said. “We let them push up on us. We didn’t really make any changes to get open.”

The game was Tech’s second offensive clunker of the season. Liberty thrashed Tech 59-40 on Dec. 7.

“Once we get down, then we stay down. We didn’t really fight our way back out of it,” Amoore said.

The Hokies suffered their most lopsided ACC defeat since an 80-51 loss to Notre Dame in January 2019.

Tech was held to its fewest points in an ACC game since scoring 46 points in a February 2018 loss at Miami.

“When you don’t shoot the basketball well, you’ve got to find something else to do,” Brooks said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to go in there and play tough basketball to get yourself going, and we didn’t.”

Up 18-12, UNC went on an 11-0 run to build a 29-12 cushion with 4:07 left in the half. Tech was 0 of 8 from 3-point range at that point.

The Hokies shot just 25% from the field in the first half, when they were 0 of 10 from 3-point range. Tech had 11 turnovers in the first half.

Leading 39-21, the Tar Heels went on a 14-0 run to build a 53-21 cushion with 2:14 to go in the third quarter. Tech was 0 of 16 from 3-point range at that point.

“We didn’t have that response when we got punched,” Brooks said. “We just kind of hung our heads.”

Eva Hodgson had 19 points for UNC, while Deja Kelly had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Brooks said Tech’s defense was terrible.

“They spread us out,” Brooks said. “They’re very persistent drivers. … They were just more physical than we were.”

Tech’s Azana Baines, who had missed the past two games, returned to action off the bench.

