No. 19 Virginia Tech defeats Notre Dame

BLACKSBURG — A strong second half helped the Virginia Tech men's basketball team bounce back with a win Sunday night.
No. 19 Virginia Tech shined on defense and on the boards in a 77-63 victory at Cassell Coliseum.
The Hokies (9-2, 3-1 ACC) trailed 42-35 at halftime.
Notre Dame (3-7, 0-4) shot 55.2% from the field in the first half but just 10.5% in the second half.
The Fighting Irish were only 2 of 19 from the field in the second half, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range.
Notre Dame entered the game as the ACC leader in 3-point field-goal percentage (38.9%) but shot 26.1% (6 of 23) on Sunday.
Tech had been outrebounded by Miami and Louisville in its past two games.
But Virginia Tech outrebounded the Fighting Irish 41-24, including 22-10 in the second half.
The Hokies snared 16 offensive rebounds in the game.
Center Keve Aluma had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Virginia Tech, while power forward Justyn Mutts had 14 points and seven rebounds. Small forward Tyrece Radford had nine points and eight rebounds.
Jalen Cone had 19 points and four 3-pointers off the bench for Virginia Tech.
Reserve guard Hunter Cattoor had 15 points and three 3-pointers for Tech.
The Hokies opened the second half on a 14-3 run to grab a 49-45 lead with 14:19 to go. Virginia Tech scored the first eight points of the half.
Down 50-49 with 12:11 left, the Hokies went on an 11-3 run to take a 60-53 lead with 9:07 to go. Virginia Tech led the rest of the way.
Notre Dame later cut the lead to 68-62 with 4:17 remaining, but Aluma made a jumper and Cattoor sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 73-62 with 2:26 to go.
Nate Laszewski had 17 points for the visitors. He was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line but just 3 of 6 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range. He entered the game as the ACC leader in field-goal percentage and 3-point field-goal percentage.
The Hokies scored six straight points to grab a 29-26 lead with 5:46 left in the first half, but Notre Dame answered with an 8-1 run to take a 34-30 lead with 2:58 left in the half. Notre Dame led the rest of the half.
Backup post player Cordell Pemsl missed the game with a back injury. Young does not expect him to play in Tuesday's home game against No. 21 Duke.
