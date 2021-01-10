No. 19 Virginia Tech defeats Notre Dame

Reserve guard Hunter Cattoor had 15 points and three 3-pointers for Tech.

The Hokies opened the second half on a 14-3 run to grab a 49-45 lead with 14:19 to go. Virginia Tech scored the first eight points of the half.

Down 50-49 with 12:11 left, the Hokies went on an 11-3 run to take a 60-53 lead with 9:07 to go. Virginia Tech led the rest of the way.

Notre Dame later cut the lead to 68-62 with 4:17 remaining, but Aluma made a jumper and Cattoor sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 73-62 with 2:26 to go.

Nate Laszewski had 17 points for the visitors. He was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line but just 3 of 6 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range. He entered the game as the ACC leader in field-goal percentage and 3-point field-goal percentage.

The Hokies scored six straight points to grab a 29-26 lead with 5:46 left in the first half, but Notre Dame answered with an 8-1 run to take a 34-30 lead with 2:58 left in the half. Notre Dame led the rest of the half.

Backup post player Cordell Pemsl missed the game with a back injury. Young does not expect him to play in Tuesday's home game against No. 21 Duke.

Notre Dame made only two baskets in the second half.

