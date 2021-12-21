No. 2 Duke poses plenty of challenges for Virginia Tech

Last season, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team beat then-No. 19 Duke at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies will likely have a much tougher time defeating the Blue Devils on Wednesday.

Not only will this meeting be at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but No. 2 Duke is a much better team than it was last season.

"This is as good a Duke team as I've seen in some time," Tech coach Mike Young said Monday on a video conference. "A really talented Duke bunch."

The Blue Devils (10-1, 0-0 ACC) will host the Hokies (8-4, 0-1) at 9 p.m. in a game that will air on ESPN2.

"Really? Last game before Christmas at 9 o'clock?" Young cracked. "Lucky me."

Duke, which went just 13-11 last season, has beaten Gonzaga and Kentucky this season. The Blue Devils' lone loss was at Ohio State.

The Duke starting lineup is taller than Tech at every position.

"They're big, and that is certainly a concern," Young said.

Highly touted freshman Paolo Banchero, a 6-foot-10 forward, is averaging 16.5 points and 7.3 rebounds. Duke center Mark Williams, a 7-1 sophomore, averages 9.2 points and 3.0 blocks. Marquette graduate transfer Theo John, a 6-9 forward, and AJ Griffin, a 6-6 freshman, come off the bench.

"[With] the physicality of our team, we've been a team defensively and offensively that … can be a load, just because our perimeter is strong and big, and obviously inside when you start the game with Paolo and Mark and you come off the bench with Theo or an AJ Griffin, that's pretty damn good for college," Duke assistant Jon Scheyer, who will succeed Mike Krzyzewski as head coach next season, said Tuesday on a video conference.

The Blue Devils lead the ACC in scoring offense (86.1 ppg), field-goal percentage (49.1%), scoring margin (outscoring foes by 21.7 ppg), assist-turnover ratio, fewest turnovers per game (9.2) and turnover margin.

"We've been solid and sound with [taking care of] the ball, which has created more open opportunities and the scoring has come easier for us [than it did last season]," Scheyer said.

Junior forward Wendell Moore Jr. is averaging 16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists for Duke. He is shooting 58.1% from the field.

"Moore's playing great basketball," Young said. "Catch and shoot, he's doing that quite well. He can get to the foul line and get over the top of you. And he's finishing around the basket well."

The 6-5 Moore will probably be guarded by Tech guard Hunter Cattoor, said Young.

Cattoor guarded Eric Ayala in Tech's Dec. 1 win over Maryland; Ayala was 1 of 9 from the field. Cattoor guarded St. Bonaventure's Jaren Holmes last week; Holmes was 0 of 6 from the field.

"He's guarding the other team's best player," Young said of Cattoor. "To look at that track record over the last three weeks is pretty darn remarkable."

Trevor Keels, a 6-5 freshman, averages 12.6 points for Duke. Point guard Jeremy Roach, a 6-2 sophomore, averages 9.3 points.

Young is worried about Duke making 3-pointers in transition.

"I couldn't tell you the last time I saw somebody that shot it from 3 so quickly in a possession — and shoot it well," Young said. "You've got to be there on the catch, and connected, with Keels, Roach, certainly Wendell Moore.

"Now you get that covered up and here they come running rim to rim with Mark Williams or Banchero. And Banchero's really dynamic with a broken floor."

Duke's bench includes Griffin, John and Joey Baker.

"A little deeper Duke team than maybe last year," Young said. "They can come in with Theo John and Griffin to spell Banchero and Williams, and that's quality depth in the frontcourt."

Young wants Tech to get off to a good start offensively, but that could be hard. Duke forces an average of 15.6 turnovers.

"A relentless pressure, and it comes at you in waves," Young said.

The Hokies are coming off an 86-49 rout of St. Bonaventure.

"They do a great job of passing, screening, cutting," Scheyer said. "We always talk about having discipline on the ball, but in this game you need to have great discipline off the ball as well."

The presence of Tech's Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts has Scheyer hoping his team improves with its defensive rebounding.

"Mutts and Alumna, they go to the boards. So a shot goes up, you don't put a body on them, they're going to make you pay, … not only for putbacks but for kick-out 3s," Scheyer said.

Tech has not won at Duke since then-coach Seth Greenberg steered the Hokies to an overtime win there in January 2007.

The Hokies are 3-3 away from Cassell this season, including 2-1 on foes' home courts.

"We played a difficult schedule. … We have prepared them … for the rigors that lie ahead in ACC play," Young said.

Hopefully, this game and future Tech games will be played as scheduled.

Since late last week, college basketball has been hit with a rash of cancellations and postponements brought on by COVID-19.

"All these cancellations certainly has my attention," Young said.

Young refused to say if everyone on his team was fully vaccinated, although he did say a "high number" were.

Young said he was not sure how many of his players had gotten booster shots.

"We're encouraging that before we get to the Christmas break," Young said.

When asked about getting all the Duke players booster shots, Scheyer said Duke is working on it.

