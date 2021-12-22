No. 2 Duke rallies past Virginia Tech

DURHAM, N.C. — Early in the second half, it looked like the Virginia Tech men's basketball team might be able to upset No. 2 Duke.

Nope.

The Blue Devils sizzled in the second half and beat the Hokies 76-65 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday night.

Duke (11-1, 1-0 ACC) shot 61.5% from the field in the second half.

The Hokies (8-5, 0-2) led 36-32 at halftime. Duke trailed at halftime for the first time this season.

Tech then scored the first two baskets of the second half for a 40-32 lead.

With Tech up 42-34 with 17:51 to go, Duke went on a 13-0 run to grab a 47-42 lead with 12:57 left. Highly touted freshman Paolo Banchero had the first seven points of the run. The run also featured baskets by Trevor Keels and Wendell Moore and a dunk by AJ Griffin. Duke led the rest of the way.

The Duke lead grew to 54-47 with 10:44 left. Duke was 9 of 13 from the field at that point.

Hunter Cattoor dunked to cut the lead to 54-49 with 10:13 left. But Duke went on a 9-0 run to build a 63-49 cushion with 7:36 left. Duke was 13 of 19 (68.4%) from the field in the second half at that point. Tech was 1 of 6 from 3-point range in the half at that point.

Banchero had 17 of his 23 points in the second half. Moore finished with 18 points, while Keels and Griffin had 13 points apiece.

Tech's Keve Aluma had 17 of his 25 points in the first half. Justyn Mutts finished with 20 points.

Duke shot 53.7% from the field to Tech's 42.6%.

Tech was 5 of 19 from 3-point range, including 1 of 9 in the second half.

Tech was looking for its first win at Cameron Indoor since January 2007, when Seth Greenberg was the Hokies' coach.

Duke jumped to a 13-4 lead with 16:30 to go in the first half. Duke was 5 of 7 from the field at that point, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

But Tech went on a 9-0 run to tie the game at 13.

Duke shot 46.4% from the field in the first half to Tech's 44.1%. But the Hokies were 4 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half, while Duke was 3 of 10.

Tech outrebounded Duke 20-16 in the first half.

Duke had four blocks in the first half but had four turnovers to Tech's two.

Moore had 12 points in the first half. But Banchero was 3 of 9 from the field with three turnovers.

Tech reserve Jalen Haynes was unavailable for the game and did not even travel to Duke. A Tech spokesman declined to say if that was because Haynes was in COVID-19 protocols, although he did say Haynes' absence was not for disciplinary or academic reasons.

