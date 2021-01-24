No. 2 N.C. State women rally to beat Virginia Tech

For the second time this month, the Virginia Tech women's basketball team had a fourth-quarter lead over one of the top squads in the nation.

And for the second time this month, the Hokies lost.

No. 2 North Carolina State rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Hokies 89-87 on Sunday at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"We're fortunate to get out of here with a win, especially coming back like we did," State coach Wes Moore said. "It was touch and go."

On Jan. 7, Tech led then-No. 2 (and now No. 1) Louisville 67-65 with 2:26 to go but lost 71-67 in Blacksburg.

The Hokies were seeking Sunday to knock off a team ranked in the top four of the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in their history. They instead fell to 0-44 against such teams.

Tech (7-7, 2-7 ACC) lost for the seventh time in its last eight games. Six of those losses have been by six points or fewer.

"Proud of the kids and the effort, just not proud of the outcome," Hokies coach Kenny Brooks said in a statement provided by Tech. "We can't continue to keep coming close; we have to get over the hump."