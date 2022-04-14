No. 2 Virginia Tech beats UVa in softball for 13th straight time

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech softball team was scoreless for the first four innings Thursday night.

But the Hokies' lineup is so good that it is hard for teams to keep Tech off the scoreboard for too long.

The second-ranked Hokies erupted for five runs in the fifth inning to rally past UVa 5-1 at Tech Softball Park.

Virginia Tech ace Keely Rochard pitched a three-hitter for the Hokies (31-5, 14-1), who remain in sole possession of first place in the ACC.

The Hokies entered the game ranked 16th nationally in batting average (.324) and 15th in runs per game (6.57).

"We're just playing loose, relaxed, confident," said Cameron Fagan, who had two hits and one RBI for Tech.

Seven of the Hokies' 10 hits came in their fifth-inning outburst.

"We're never out of games," Virginia Tech coach Pete D'Amour said. "There's no off at-bats for us. We're just deep. Pitchers have to grind all 21 outs."

Virginia Tech is so deep that the fifth-inning outburst started off with a triple from pinch hitter Kelsey Brown; a game-tying RBI single by the No. 8 batter in the order, Jayme Bailey; and a single by the No. 9 hitter in the order, Mackenzie Lawter.

"It's amazing, knowing when anyone can come up, something can happen," Fagan said. "There's no holes in our lineup.

"We have a deep lineup. We're good all the way through."

Virginia (22-20, 8-8) lost to Tech for the 13th consecutive time.

"We love cove coming here. We love the hostile environment," UVa coach Joanna Hardin said. "We're working on [ending the losing streak in the series]. We're going to get there. They're a good squad. Pete's done a great job."

The three-game series will continue Friday and conclude Saturday.

Rochard (17-2) struck out 12 batters and walked two.

"Everything was working pretty well," Rochard said of her repertoire.

"All of her pitches were working — good rise, good drop, good change," D'Amour said.

Rochard entered the game ranked fifth nationally with 208 strikeouts.

"All my pitches are working really well [this season] — some days better than others, but I make things work on days when they're not," Rochard said.

Tori Gilbert homered off Rochard to give UVa a 1-0 lead in the fourth. It was her 11th homer of the year.

But the Hokies took control in the fifth.

Brown hit a pinch-hit triple over center fielder Lauren VanAssche's head and scored on Bailey's RBI single to left to tie the game. Hardin then pulled starter Aly Rayle in favor of reliever Mackenzie Wooten.

Lawter greeted Wooten with a single to center. Fagan hit an RBI single to right to give Tech a 2-1 lead, although Lawter was tagged out in a rundown between third and home. Darby Trull hit an RBI double to left center extend the lead to 3-1.

Hardin then pulled Wooten and brought Rayle back to the circle. With two outs, Emma Ritter hit an RBI single to center to extend the lead to 4-1. After Ritter stole second, Meredith Slaw hit an RBI single to right for a 5-1 cushion.

"You leave pitches up to a good team, they're going to capitalize," Hardin said.

Virginia lost for the eighth time in its last nine games. Seven of the losses in the nine-game stretch have come against nationally ranked ACC foes.

But the Cavaliers have already won more games than they did last year, when they finished 15-33.

"They're coming out every day with a ton of confidence," Hardin said of her players. "We expect to win. We expect to come in and compete every game. So I think that's the big difference [this year], is they expect to win and they're fighting hard."

Cave Spring graduate Abby Weaver started in left field for UVa.

