No. 20 Virginia Tech beats No. 19 Duke

BLACKSBURG — For the fourth time in its last five visits to Virginia Tech, the Duke men's basketball team left Cassell Coliseum in defeat Tuesday.

No. 20 Virginia Tech sizzled offensively in the first half and held on for a 74-67 win over No 19 Duke.

Virginia Tech (10-2, 4-1 ACC) improved to 3-0 this season against teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, including a November win over Villanova and a December victory over Clemson.

"I've got a pretty good team," Tech coach Mike Young said. "Let's not beat around the bush. We've got a pretty good team. I think we've got a chance to really good. We're not really good right now."

The Blue Devils (5-3, 3-1) saw a three-game winning streak come to an end. They fell to 0-3 this season against ranked foes.

Virginia Tech led 46-34 at halftime. The Hokies shot 63.3% from the field in the first half.

"The ball really moved," Young said of the first half. "It didn't stick. We had a nice level of inside-outside. [Jalen] Cone got two big 3s down. We got a couple second shots. I thought we moved really, really well in transition.