No. 20 Virginia Tech beats Wake Forest to improve to 5-1 in ACC

This is only the second time in school history that Tech has won five of its first six ACC games. The first time was in the 2006-07 season, when Seth Greenberg’s Hokies started 6-1 in ACC play en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

“It’s big,” Radford said of the 5-1 league mark. “We’ve just got to keep going and keep our head on our shoulders.”

Has Young, whose team was picked 11th in the ACC’s preseason media poll, surprised himself with Tech’s 5-1 start to league play?

“No,” Young said. “I’m 57 years old. I’m not easily surprised. I’m proud of my team.”

Radford was 6 of 7 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.

“In the first half, [shots] from my other teammates, shots weren’t going that normally go. And I just had to pick up what I was doing and bring the team along,” Radford said.

“Tyrece was terrific yet again,” Young said.

Cattoor was 5 of 7 from the field.

“Cattoor’s doing it night in and night out,” Young said.

N’Guessan was 5 of 5 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.