No. 20 Virginia Tech beats Wake Forest to improve to 5-1 in ACC

Keve Aluma and Jalen Cone, who are the top two scorers on the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team this season, had one basket combined Sunday.
But the 20th-ranked Hokies won anyway.
Tyrece Radford scored 20 points and reserves David N’Guessan and Hunter Cattoor combined for 26 points to help Tech beat Wake Forest 64-60 at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
“It just shows you that everything doesn’t rely on [those] … two, even though they’re big pieces,” Radford said. “We’ve got other guys on the team that can step up in any situation.
“We’ve got backups that can come in and contribute, too.”
N’Guessan, a freshman forward, had a career-high 13 points in 14 minutes off the bench. Cattoor also had 13 points.
“That’s just one of those games you’ve got to dig down and [do] everything you can muster and find a way to get out of a place such as this,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “We did that.
“It is a true team. It is a team. They don’t care who gets the credit, and that’s a fun group to be a part of.
“Aluma and Cone combine for one basket and we win this thing? Sign me up, man.”
Tech (11-2, 5-1 ACC) won for the third straight game and for the seventh time in its last eight games. Tech trails first-place Virginia by half a game in the standings.
This is only the second time in school history that Tech has won five of its first six ACC games. The first time was in the 2006-07 season, when Seth Greenberg’s Hokies started 6-1 in ACC play en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance.
“It’s big,” Radford said of the 5-1 league mark. “We’ve just got to keep going and keep our head on our shoulders.”
Has Young, whose team was picked 11th in the ACC’s preseason media poll, surprised himself with Tech’s 5-1 start to league play?
“No,” Young said. “I’m 57 years old. I’m not easily surprised. I’m proud of my team.”
Radford was 6 of 7 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.
“In the first half, [shots] from my other teammates, shots weren’t going that normally go. And I just had to pick up what I was doing and bring the team along,” Radford said.
“Tyrece was terrific yet again,” Young said.
Cattoor was 5 of 7 from the field.
“Cattoor’s doing it night in and night out,” Young said.
N’Guessan was 5 of 5 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.
“I didn’t see 13 points from N’Guessan [coming], I can tell you that,” Young said. “He is a really good practice player. He’s got a nose for the ball.”
N’Guessan had not scored more than five points in a game this season until Sunday.
“I did feel like I was progressing well,” N’Guessan said. “I was just being patient, waiting for the right moment, and tonight I was able to help out.”
Aluma, who entered the game averaging a team-high 15.6 points, had just five points Sunday. He was 1 of 6 from the field. He did have 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Cone, who entered the game ranked second on the team with an average of 13 points, was scoreless. He was 0 of 4 from the field.
“They weren’t good tonight,” Young said. “I credit the Demon Deacons. They were chasing Jalen as hard as he’s been chased.”
Wake Forest (3-5, 0-5) lost its fifth straight game.
The Hokies, who won in an opponent’s arena for the first time this season, beat Wake for the fifth straight time.
“We didn’t play great basketball tonight and we won,” Young said. “Last time I checked, that’s the only thing that matters.”
The Demon Deacons shot 22.6% from the field in the first half but 51.7% in the second half. Tech had a season-high nine blocked shots, all in the first half.
Down 42-32, the Demon Deacons went on a 12-2 run to tie the game at 44 with 8:07 left.
N’Guessan made a jumper to give Tech a 46-44 lead.
After Wake’s Isaiah Mucius scored, Radford made a jumper to give Tech the lead for good at 48-46 with 6:38 left.
Wake’s Ody Oguama made one of two free throws, but Radford then made one of two free throws. Wabissa Bede scored to extend the lead to 51-47.
Mucius scored to cut the lead to 51-49, but Cattoor answered with a 3-pointer for a 54-49 cushion.
Aluma made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 55-49 with 3:11 left.
After Ismael Massoud made a 3-pointer, Cattoor made a jumper to extend the lead to 57-52 with 2:04 remaining.
Daivien Williamson made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 57-55 with 1:13 left, but Radford made his next six free throws for a 63-55 cushion with 11 seconds to go.
No. 20 Virginia Tech 64, Wake Forest 60
VIRGINIA TECH (11-2)
Aluma 1-6 3-4 5, Mutts 1-4 0-3 2, Alleyne 1-7 2-4 5, Bede 2-4 0-0 4, Radford 6-7 8-9 20, Cattoor 5-7 0-0 13, Cone 0-4 0-0 0, N’Guessan 5-5 3-3 13, Maddox 0-1 0-0 0, Ojiako 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-46 16-23 64.
WAKE FOREST (3-5)
Mucius 4-9 1-2 10, Oguama 4-6 1-2 9, Antonio 0-4 0-0 0, Neath 2-7 0-0 5, D.Williamson 3-11 4-6 11, Massoud 4-9 1-1 12, Wilkins 2-5 1-2 6, Whitt 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 1-3 1-2 3, Okpomo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-60 9-15 60.
Halftime—Virginia Tech 29-23. 3-Point Goals—Virginia Tech 4-18 (Cattoor 3-5, Alleyne 1-5, Bede 0-1, Maddox 0-1, Mutts 0-2, Cone 0-4), Wake Forest 7-23 (Massoud 3-6, Wilkins 1-2, Mucius 1-3, D.Williamson 1-3, Neath 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Whitt 0-1, Antonio 0-3). Fouled Out—Mucius. Rebounds—Virginia Tech 26 (Aluma 11), Wake Forest 28 (Mucius 6). Assists—Virginia Tech 10 (Aluma, Bede, Radford 2), Wake Forest 8 (D.Williamson, Whitt 2). Total Fouls—Virginia Tech 12, Wake Forest 20. A—89 (14,665).