No. 20 Virginia Tech rallies for 'great win' over No. 8 UVa

This was Tech's most lopsided win in the series since an 84-57 victory over UVa in February 2007.

"There is a connectedness to this team. There is a camaraderie. They're like little ducklings that are together all the time," Young said.

The 7-2 league mark is Tech's best ACC start after nine games in school history, eclipsing the team's 6-3 ACC start in the 2006-07 season.

Tech won just seven ACC games all of last season.

Aluma had 29 points and 10 rebounds. After going 7 of 26 from the field the previous three games combined (with all those games on the road), he was 10 of 15 from the field Saturday.

"Just trying to get my touch back," Aluma said. "I'd been missing little bunnies. Just trying to finish those. … I was trying to be aggressive and [go] downhill."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There's something to Cassell. There's something [to] getting back home," Young said. "He had a nice pop to his step."

Cattoor had 15 points off the bench.

"He can really shoot the ball," Young said.

The Hokies are 2-0 since Radford was indefinitely suspended from the team Monday in the wake of his arrest Sunday by Blacksburg police.