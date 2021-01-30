No. 20 Virginia Tech rallies for 'great win' over No. 8 UVa

BLACKSBURG — Chalk up another marquee win for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team — this time, against the squad's biggest rival.
The 20th-ranked Hokies rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to upset eighth-ranked Virginia 65-51 on Saturday night at Cassell Coliseum.
"It's a big win for us," Tech guard Hunter Cattoor said.
The Hokies (13-3, 7-2 ACC), who went on an eye-popping 34-8 run in the second half, beat a ranked foe for the fourth time this season.
"It's significant now, but let's hit the brake," Tech coach Mike Young said. "It's late January. They're not putting the crown on anybody's head in January.
"Great win for us. We played a good ballgame against a really, really good Virginia team. But let's hang on. We've got a lot more to look forward to, we hope.
"I've been doing this a long time. Great win. Great win. Take nothing away from what our team has accomplished. But we've got a lot more mountains to climb."
Cattoor said the Hokies "haven't accomplished anything."
Come again?
"It's exciting getting wins like this, but that's not the goal this season," Cattoor said.
What is the goal?
"National championship," said Cattoor, whose team was picked 11th in the ACC's preseason media poll. "We all thought it was a realistic goal at the beginning of the season. … We're just going to keep working towards it."
The Hokies tied the 2017-18 team for the most wins over ranked opponents in a season in Tech history.
"We try and play hard every game, no matter who it is, but you see that [foe's ranked] number, it always excites everyone," center Keve Aluma said.
It was Tech's second win over a top-10 foe this season.
"These guys … don't care who you are. They are going to fight," Young said. "They're going to guard you.
"I'm having the best time coaching this team. Not because we're winning a lot. They're just great people."
It was a surprising win, considering UVa (11-3, 7-1) entered Saturday on a seven-game winning streak. And Tech was without suspended starter Tyrece Radford.
Nevertheless, Tech snapped a four-game losing streak in the series with UVa. It was Tech's first win in the series since an overtime win at UVa in February 2018.
"No one really felt we were going to win this game," Aluma said. "I like it when it's like that. I like when people don't think we're going to win."
This was Tech's most lopsided win in the series since an 84-57 victory over UVa in February 2007.
"There is a connectedness to this team. There is a camaraderie. They're like little ducklings that are together all the time," Young said.
The 7-2 league mark is Tech's best ACC start after nine games in school history, eclipsing the team's 6-3 ACC start in the 2006-07 season.
Tech won just seven ACC games all of last season.
Aluma had 29 points and 10 rebounds. After going 7 of 26 from the field the previous three games combined (with all those games on the road), he was 10 of 15 from the field Saturday.
"Just trying to get my touch back," Aluma said. "I'd been missing little bunnies. Just trying to finish those. … I was trying to be aggressive and [go] downhill."
"There's something to Cassell. There's something [to] getting back home," Young said. "He had a nice pop to his step."
Cattoor had 15 points off the bench.
"He can really shoot the ball," Young said.
The Hokies are 2-0 since Radford was indefinitely suspended from the team Monday in the wake of his arrest Sunday by Blacksburg police.
"Coach had told us, 'Next man up,’" Aluma said. "Everyone on this team can play."
"It's a great team," Cattoor said. "When people go down, people are going to step up."
Radford was the team's second-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder at the time of his suspension.
"I care for him," Young said. "We're moving in a good direction there.
"For this team to come back after a tough occurrence, to go to Notre Dame and win and to beat Virginia in here tonight, is a real feather in their cap."
UVa had a 39-29 cushion with 15:28 to go, but Tech went on a 34-8 run to grab a 63-47 lead with 2:50 to go.
"The ball was moving a little bit better. I thought we screened a little bit better," Young said of the run. "We did a nice job on the glass."
Virginia Tech had five 3-pointers in the run.
Cattoor had 13 points in the run, and Aluma had 11 points in the run.
Tech capped the 34-8 run with 19 straight points.
The Hokies shot just 38.1% from the field in the first half but a sizzling 60.9% in the second half.
Tech was 7 of 10 from 3-point range in the second half.
UVa shot just 36.5% from the field, including 29.6% in the second half.
Virginia entered Saturday having scored at least 80 points in three of its previous four games. But the Hokies held UVa to its lowest output of the season.
"I've got a really good defensive team," Young said. "We had a really good night on that end this evening against a terrific Virginia team.
"This team of mine, they'll fight you tooth and nail night in, night out.
"They're hard on one another. Somebody makes a mistake, somebody doesn't communicate something and you're going to hear it.
"That performance defensively was needless to say, exceptional. But it's not a surprise."
The 51 points were the fewest UVa has scored in the series since beating the Hokies 50-47 in January 2015.
The Cavaliers led 29-21 at halftime but scored just 22 points in the second half. UVa was 7 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half but 3 of 13 from that distance in the second half.
"UVa, they have a great defense. … But also we knew we have a great defense, too," Cattoor said. "In the second half, we really just locked down, tried to get stops.
"We really locked in this week, watching film and knowing personnel. … We knew their key players and what they liked to do."
Young has now beaten coaching icons Tom Izzo, Jim Boeheim, Roy Williams, Jay Wright, Mike Krzyzewski and Tony Bennett in his two seasons at Tech.