No. 20 Virginia Tech rallies to beat No. 8 Virginia

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Virginia 65-51 on Saturday night at Cassell Coliseum.

The No. 20 Hokies (13-3, 7-2 ACC) snapped a four-game losing streak in the series.

Tech beat a ranked foe for the fourth time this season, tying the 2017-18 team for the most wins over ranked teams in a season in Tech history. It was Tech's second win over a top-10 foe this season.

UVa (11-3, 7-1) saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end.

Keve Aluma had 29 points and 10 rebounds for Tech, while Hunter Cattoor had 15 points.

UVa had a 39-29 cushion with 15:28 to go, but Tech went on a 34-8 run to grab a 63-47 lead with 2:50 to go.

Tech had five 3-pointers in the run.

Cattoor had 13 points in the run, and Aluma had 11 points in the run.

Tech capped the 34-8 run with 19 straight points.

It was Tech's first win in the series since an overtime win at UVa in February 2018.

The 51 points were the fewest UVa has scored in the series since beating the Hokies 50-47 in January 2015.