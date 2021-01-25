No. 20 Virginia Tech suspends Tyrece Radford indefinitely

"We've got enough players in this building to continue to win," said Young, whose team fell four spots in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 poll in the wake of Saturday's loss at Syracuse.

Young said Radford's absence will have a "significant" effect on Tech's rebounding ability. Thanks in part to Radford, the Hokies rank sixth in the ACC in rebounding margin.

Radford had nine points and eight rebounds in Tech's 77-63 win over Notre Dame on Jan. 10.

"He's a heck of a player, and that's a big loss for them," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said Monday. "Having said that, … even though he's a loss, I have a feeling they've still got enough dudes that they can get out and get after us."

Radford ranks second on the Hokies in assists (30), baskets (58) and free throws (35). He is shooting 53.7% from the field.

Radford was named the ACC co-player of the week last Monday in recognition of his performances in wins over Duke and Wake Forest. He had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists against then-No. 19 Duke. He had 20 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals at Wake Forest.