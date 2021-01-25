No. 20 Virginia Tech suspends Tyrece Radford indefinitely

The Virginia Tech men's basketball program announced Monday that starting forward Tyrece Radford has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities "for not upholding the high standards Virginia Tech has for its students and athletes."
The Tech news release said there will be no further comment "until the matter is resolved," but did not specify what the matter was.
When asked on the ACC coaches' video conference Monday if Radford had been arrested, Tech coach Mike Young declined to say.
Radford, a third-year sophomore, is in his second season as a starter at small forward for the 20th-ranked Hokies.
The 6-foot-2 Radford ranks second on the Hokies in scoring (11.1 ppg) and rebounding (6.3 rpg). He leads the team in minutes (31.0 mpg).
Radford has started every game for the Hokies (11-3, 5-2 ACC) this season. Tech visits Notre Dame on Wednesday and hosts eighth-ranked Virginia on Saturday.
How does Tech go about trying to win without Radford?
"We've got no choice. We'll figure it out," Young said. "That's what our intentions are."
Young pointed to freshman reserves Darius Maddox and Joe Bamisile as players that could help fill the void of Radford.
"We've got enough players in this building to continue to win," said Young, whose team fell four spots in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 poll in the wake of Saturday's loss at Syracuse.
Young said Radford's absence will have a "significant" effect on Tech's rebounding ability. Thanks in part to Radford, the Hokies rank sixth in the ACC in rebounding margin.
Radford had nine points and eight rebounds in Tech's 77-63 win over Notre Dame on Jan. 10.
"He's a heck of a player, and that's a big loss for them," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said Monday. "Having said that, … even though he's a loss, I have a feeling they've still got enough dudes that they can get out and get after us."
Radford ranks second on the Hokies in assists (30), baskets (58) and free throws (35). He is shooting 53.7% from the field.
Radford was named the ACC co-player of the week last Monday in recognition of his performances in wins over Duke and Wake Forest. He had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists against then-No. 19 Duke. He had 20 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals at Wake Forest.
He had eight points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the Hokies' upset win over No. 3 Villanova in November. He scored 21 points in a win over South Florida the following day.