No. 20 Virginia Tech wins at Notre Dame

The absence of Tyrece Radford did not keep the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team from earning a road victory Wednesday night.
The 20th-ranked Hokies turned in their stingiest effort of the season, cruising to a 62-51 win over Notre Dame at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
Tech (12-3, 6-2 ACC) beat Notre Dame (5-9, 2-6) for the second time this month.
Good defense and rebounding helped Tech beat Notre Dame 77-63 in Blacksburg on Jan. 10, and that was the formula again Wednesday.
“We played really well defensively and rebounded again,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “I thought that was the difference in the game at our place, and same thing here.
“If we defend and rebound, we’ll have a shot night in, night out.”
It was Virginia Tech’s first game since Radford, the team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder this season, was indefinitely suspended from the team Monday. Radford, who was arrested by Blacksburg police Sunday, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of first-offense driving under the influence and one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Radford averages 11.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and a team-high 31.0 minutes.
But even without Radford, Tech still had four players score in double figures Wednesday
And even without Radford, Tech still outrebounded Notre Dame 46-36.
Good signs for the Hokies?
“A positive,” Young said.
Virginia Tech, which led the entire second half, bounced back from last weekend’s 78-60 loss at Syracuse.
Two of Notre Dame’s three lowest outputs of the season have come against Tech, including Wednesday’s season-low 51 points.
The Fighting Irish shot 35.7% from the field Wednesday, including 16.7% from 3-point range (3 of 18).
Note Dame’s Nate Laszewski, who entered Wednesday averaging a team-high 16.6 points, had just seven points Wednesday. The 6-foot-10 forward took just four shots and made three of them. He had 27 3-pointers entering the game but did not attempt a 3-pointer Wednesday.
“Laszewski is a really good shooter and if you don’t switch when he sets ball screens, and he sets a bunch of them, he’s going to spread out away from the ball and they’ll throw it back to him and he’s going to make it,” Young said. “They need for him to ring the bell, and he has a harder time doing that when you can keep a body on a body.
“Laszewski did not attempt a 3, so great job from our team.”
Fighting Irish point guard Prentiss Hubb, who was guarded by Tech’s Wabissa Bede, had 22 points but was just 8 of 20 from the field.
“Wabissa Bede’s kind of the unsung hero, I think, walking out of the arena here tonight with his work on Hubb,” Young said. “He made life difficult for him.”
Nahiem Alleyne scored 15 points and dished out five assists for the Hokies.
Tech center Keve Aluma had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Aluma, who was just 2 of 16 from the field in the previous two games combined, was 5 of 10 from the field Wednesday.
“Keve is missing some opportunities around the basket that should be automatic for him,” Young said.
Tech power forward Justyn Mutts had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
“He’s an aggressive guy,” Young said. “He’s a tough dude. They all are.”
Hunter Cattoor had 13 points and four 3-pointers off the bench for the Hokies.
“Cattoor was really good in the first half,” Young said.
The Hokies shot 40.3% from the field.
Tech scored fewer than 65 points for the third straight game, although Tech has still won two of those games.
“We’re not playing very well offensively,” Young said. “We’re not shooting great.
“We’ve got a really good offensive team. We’re just stuck in a gear here, and we’ll figure that part of it out.”
Tech guard Jalen Cone, who was just 1 of 13 from the field the previous two games combined, was 1 of 6 from the field Wednesday. Cone, who started in place of Radford on Wednesday, was 1 of 5 from 3-point range.
Tech won for the third time in its last four visits to South Bend.
The Hokies jumped to a 15-5 lead with 11:16 left in the first half. They led the rest of the way.