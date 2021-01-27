No. 20 Virginia Tech wins at Notre Dame

And even without Radford, Tech still outrebounded Notre Dame 46-36.

Good signs for the Hokies?

“A positive,” Young said.

Virginia Tech, which led the entire second half, bounced back from last weekend’s 78-60 loss at Syracuse.

Two of Notre Dame’s three lowest outputs of the season have come against Tech, including Wednesday’s season-low 51 points.

The Fighting Irish shot 35.7% from the field Wednesday, including 16.7% from 3-point range (3 of 18).

Note Dame’s Nate Laszewski, who entered Wednesday averaging a team-high 16.6 points, had just seven points Wednesday. The 6-foot-10 forward took just four shots and made three of them. He had 27 3-pointers entering the game but did not attempt a 3-pointer Wednesday.

“Laszewski is a really good shooter and if you don’t switch when he sets ball screens, and he sets a bunch of them, he’s going to spread out away from the ball and they’ll throw it back to him and he’s going to make it,” Young said. “They need for him to ring the bell, and he has a harder time doing that when you can keep a body on a body.

“Laszewski did not attempt a 3, so great job from our team.”