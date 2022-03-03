No. 21 Virginia Tech cruises past Clemson in ACC tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a record-breaking day for the Virginia Tech women's basketball team.

The fifth-seeded and 21st-ranked Hokies cruised past Clemson 82-60 in the second round of the ACC tournament Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum, recording the most lopsided ACC tournament win in their history.

The Hokies (22-8) led 53-30 at halftime, ringing up the most first-half points they have ever scored in an ACC tournament game. They led by as many as 30 points in the third quarter.

After shooting a sizzling 79.2% in the first half, the Hokies wound up shooting 58.7% for the game — their best field-goal percentage ever in an ACC tournament game.

Next up for Tech is a quarterfinal game against fourth-seeded and 16th-ranked North Carolina (23-5) at 11 a.m. Friday. While Tech had a single bye, UNC had a double bye and thus has yet to play in the tournament.

"We have a lot of confidence," said Tech guard Aisha Sheppard, who had 20 points and four 3-pointers. "The fact that we were able to play today and get a game under our belt, get our nerves out [of] the way, I think that we're prepared."

Tech starting guard Cayla King sprained her right ankle when she stepped on a Clemson player's foot with 8:35 left in the third quarter.

King was in tears immediately after the injury. Two people helped her off the court and into the locker room, where her ankle was wrapped. She was on crutches at game's end.

Tech coach Kenny Brooks said hopes to get King back for the NCAA tournament, which is two weeks away.

King, who has started every game for Tech this season, ranks fifth on the team in scoring (7.3 ppg), third in 3-pointers (58) and second in 3-point field-goal percentage (41.1%).

Brooks expects the team will rely more on backup guard Emily Lytle for the rest of the ACC tournament with King sidelined.

"We're deeper than we were last year," Brooks said. "If this was last year, it probably would've been devastating to us. But obviously we have kids who can step in.

"You're not going to replace Cayla King and what she brings to us. She's like my security blanket. She does so many things on the defensive end, knocks down timely shots."

Tech led 57-30 when King got hurt. The Tigers then went on a 14-5 run to trim the lead to 62-44.

"When Kayla went down, … it really took some of the air out of us and took us a little while to regroup," Brooks said.

ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Hokies, who led from the opening basket.

Clemson (10-21) lost 73-52 at Tech on Feb. 8. Kitley was double-teamed and triple-teamed in that game; she was 0 of 2 from the field and scored just two points.

But in Thursday's rematch, Kitley scored the first two baskets of the game to help Tech jump to a 6-0 lead. She was 8 of 10 from the field in the game.

"I tried to look at the film from that [first] game and then learn from it," Kitley said. "I adjusted better to what they were trying to do."

The Tigers were also without one of the players who helped contain the 6-foot-6 Kitley in the first meeting. Eno Inyang, a 6-3 backup center, missed her third straight game with a concussion.

The Hokies made their first six shots, including their first three 3-pointers, en route to a 17-6 lead. They shot 81.8% from the field (9 of 11) in the first quarter and led 25-15 entering the second quarter. They shot 76.9% from the field (10 of 13) in the second quarter.

"Clemson's M.O. is to kind of get you out of rhythm and to kind of speed you up, so we were determined to make sure that we stayed the course and did what we were supposed to do," Sheppard said. "We ended up being able to find the open person and knock down shots early."

Kayana Traylor had 16 points for Tech, while Georgia Amoore had 15 points and five assists. Tech dished out 17 assists — its highest total in an ACC tournament game.

Tech made 19 free throws — the most it has ever made in an ACC tournament game.

The Tigers were 20 of 23 from the free-throw line but shot just 33.9% from the field. They were 0 of 9 from 3-point range.

All-ACC guard Delicia Washington had 19 points for Clemson but was just 7 of 17 from the field. She was scoreless in the first quarter.

King initially guarded Washington, then Lytle did.

"The combination of those two very early in the game did a really good job," Brooks said.

The Hokies won despite tying their season high with 21 turnovers.

Tech will now turn its attention to a third meeting this year with UNC.

The Tar Heels squashed the visiting Hokies 71-46 on Jan. 9.

"We could not put the ball in the basket the first game," Kitley said.

Tech won the rematch 66-61 on Feb. 13. UNC shot just 32.8% from the field.

"The first time, they beat us in transition," Brooks said. "We were much better in transition the second game."

