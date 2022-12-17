No. 24 Virginia Tech stifles Grambling for 11th win

BLACKSBURG — Last season, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team did not earn its 11th win until late January.

But the Hokies recorded their 11th victory of this season on Saturday — and it’s not even Christmas yet.

The 24th-ranked Hokies beat Grambling State 74-48 at Cassell Coliseum.

Sean Pedulla had 21 points and six assists for the Hokies (11-1), who won their sixth straight game.

Tech was just 8-4 at this point last year, including losses to Memphis, Xavier, Wake Forest and Dayton.

“Well, thank God we don’t have four losses today,” Tech coach Mike Young cracked.

The Hokies did not record their 11th win last season until Jan. 29, when they began a season-ending 13-3 surge that carried them to the ACC Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

“Last year’s team, it was a daggone tractor pull from the start of the season,” Young said. “This team’s got good stuff. Last year’s team had good stuff. We’ve had a couple breaks. Pedulla’s been very, very good.

“They really like one another. It’s a good practice team. … They’re a heck of a lot of fun to coach.

“I hate that we kicked one down there in Charleston. But Dayton’s a good win. Oklahoma State. Penn State. … Over a cold beer back in September, if you had said, ‘Mike you’re going to be 11-1 with one game to play before Christmas, would you take it?’ I would have signed up for that.”

Last year’s team won just 10 of its first 20 games.

“There were some games last year, if it was a close one, we would lose. And this year, we’ve … come back and won it,” said Hunter Cattoor, who had 13 points. “We’ve kind of learned from it.

“This team, we’ve really stuck together. We’re really close, and it’s been helping us throughout the year.”

With Saturday’s win, Tech finished 10-1 in nonconference play. The Hokies also own an ACC win.

“Last year, … we had [an] … entitlement that we were just better than everyone so we should beat them. But I think this year we’re humble,” Pedulla said. “We’re guarding like we’re humble. … We’ve played some good teams and we’ve forced them to take tough shots. I think defensively it’s just a different look than last year.”

Southwestern Athletic Conference member Grambling State (6-4) entered Saturday having already upset two Power Five teams (Colorado and Vanderbilt) this season.

But the Tigers were not able to knock off a third foe from a major conference Saturday.

Grambling led 23-13 with 9:34 to go in the first half but scored just 25 more points the rest of the game, including only two more points the rest of the half.

“We were more electric in driving lanes [after falling behind 23-13],” Young said. “Maybe we wore them down a little bit. I thought their shot selection and their ball handling nosedived a little bit in the last 10 minutes of the first half.

“We really guarded very, very well from that [23-13] point on. I thought we guarded our tails off.”

The Tigers turned the ball over 19 times and shot just 36.5% from the field to the Hokies’ 51%.

“Our ball pressure was on a different level [after falling behind 23-13],” Pedulla said. “The ball pressure kind of turned into offense for us and it just amped up the intensity.”

Down 23-13, the Hokies went on a 16-0 run to grab a 29-23 lead with 3:10 left in the half. The Hokies led the rest of the game.

“Starting off the game, we were just shooting 3s,” Cattoor said. “Once we started driving and kicking, it opened up the offense so much more.”

Virginia Tech shot 60.9% from the field in the second half to the Tigers’ 33.3%.

The Hokies sank 11 3-pointers in the game, snapping a stretch of seven straight games without reaching double digits in 3-pointers. Cattoor and Pedulla each was 4 of 8 from 3-point range Saturday.

Justyn Mutts had 11 points for Tech. Young said Mutts also did a good job guarding Carte’are Gordon, who had 10 of his 12 points in the first half.

Backup post players Lynn Kidd and Mylyjael Poteat combined for 11 points and six rebounds for Tech. It was the eighth time this year they have combined for at least 10 points, including the fifth time they have combined for at least 10 points and at least six rebounds.

“They have been such a … pleasant surprise,” Young said of Kidd and Poteat.