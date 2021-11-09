No. 24 Virginia Tech women cruise past Davidson

BLACKSBURG — Aisha Sheppard shouted with delight as the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team’s 2021 NCAA tournament banner was unveiled before the Hokies’ game Tuesday at Cassell Coliseum.
Then the team begin its quest to put another banner in the rafters.
Sheppard had 25 points and seven 3-pointers to help the 24th-ranked Hokies cruise to a 76-57 win over Davidson in the season opener for both teams.
“[The banner raising] was pretty cool, but we want to put another one up there,” said Sheppard, a graduate student who returned to Tech for her extra year of eligibility.
Tech led from the opening basket.
“When we put our minds to it and we get into a good rhythm, we’re unguardable,” Sheppard said. “We have characteristics of a team that could win a national championship. We just have to lock in.
“We have a lot of potential. And I don’t think we have a ceiling.”
Tech is coming off its first NCAA tournament appearance in 15 years, so the banner ceremony was a long time in the making.
“It was awesome, just to be a part of history,” Sheppard said of the banner being raised. “The team from last year will forever be etched in Virginia Tech women’s basketball history.”
It has been a memorable few days for Sheppard, who successfully defended her master’s thesis on Monday. So which day was the highlight of her week?
“Today,” Sheppard said. “I love basketball.”
Sheppard was 7-of-10 from 3-point range.
“My shot felt good,” she said. “Being that I’m pretty much done with school, I think I have a lot of weight lifted off me, so I just felt like I played freely.”
She shot better from 3-point territory than from 2-point range (1 of 7).
“Whatever the defense gave me, I tried to take it. Obviously I didn’t shoot well from inside [the arc],” Sheppard said. “First game.”
Tech’s lineup featured all five returning starters. Transfers Kayana Traylor and Emily Lytle were among the four players who came off the bench.
“This is the first time, really, that I’ve had this much depth,” coach Kenny Brooks said.
Traylor, a former Purdue point guard, had 18 points, one assist and three 3-pointers in her Tech debut.
Tuesday was not Traylor’s Cassell debut, however. She had four points for Purdue in a 2019 loss at Tech.
“I was a little nervous [before Tuesday’s game], just because I actually played against Virginia Tech a couple years ago and did not do so well here,” Traylor said.
Traylor, who earned All-Big Ten second-team honors as a junior last season, played both alongside Tech point guard Georgia Amoore and as a sub for Amoore.
“She’s exactly what we needed,” Brooks said of Traylor. “We knew we needed to upgrade our bench. We needed to bring in another guard because we put too much pressure on Georgia Amoore to play 35, 37 minutes with constant pressure on her.
“Now when we put Kayana Traylor in, she handles the basketball well, attacks, can shoot the 3.”
Amoore had 10 points and six assists.
The Hokies were 15 of 30 from 3-point range.
Tech center Elizabeth Kitley had six points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. She was just 3 of 11 from the field.
“They were taking away Liz; they were double-teaming her,” Brooks said. “They picked their poison, so to speak, and we were able to get free and shoot the ball with consistency.
“When Liz struggled today and wasn’t able to get her shot going, Aisha shot the ball exceptionally well.
“We’ve got to find a better way of getting the basketball to [Kitley]. I don’t want to shoot 30 3-pointers every night.”
Davidson shot just 31.7% from the field.
Tech went on a 13-0 run to build a 17-2 cushion with 4:45 left in the first quarter. Sheppard had eight points in the run.
Virginia Tech led 46-22 at halftime. Tech shot 58.6% from the field in the first half to the visitors’ 22.6%. Davidson turned the ball over 12 times in the first half.
“In the first half, we were tremendous defensively. It’s been a focus,” Brooks said. “We just kind of lost our way there in the third quarter.”
It was the first time since the 2019-20 season that the general public was allowed to attend a basketball game at Cassell.
“It was awesome,” Sheppard said of the fans returning. “It was fun to be back.”
No more than 250 fans were allowed at each game at Cassell last season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans had to be on a pass list last season.