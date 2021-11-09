No. 24 Virginia Tech women cruise past Davidson

It has been a memorable few days for Sheppard, who successfully defended her master’s thesis on Monday. So which day was the highlight of her week?

“Today,” Sheppard said. “I love basketball.”

Sheppard was 7-of-10 from 3-point range.

“My shot felt good,” she said. “Being that I’m pretty much done with school, I think I have a lot of weight lifted off me, so I just felt like I played freely.”

She shot better from 3-point territory than from 2-point range (1 of 7).

“Whatever the defense gave me, I tried to take it. Obviously I didn’t shoot well from inside [the arc],” Sheppard said. “First game.”

Tech’s lineup featured all five returning starters. Transfers Kayana Traylor and Emily Lytle were among the four players who came off the bench.

“This is the first time, really, that I’ve had this much depth,” coach Kenny Brooks said.

Traylor, a former Purdue point guard, had 18 points, one assist and three 3-pointers in her Tech debut.

Tuesday was not Traylor’s Cassell debut, however. She had four points for Purdue in a 2019 loss at Tech.