No. 25 Virginia Tech women cruise past Coppin State

BLACKSBURG — The 3-point line has been moved back in women’s basketball this season, but that has not bothered Virginia Tech.
The 25th-ranked Virginia Tech women’s basketball team sank 13 3-pointers on Wednesday night en route to an 85-32 rout of Coppin State at Cassell Coliseum.
Aisha Sheppard scored 17 points in 22 minutes for the Hokies (4-0). She was 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
The 3-point line for NCAA Division I women’s basketball has been moved back from 20 feet, 9 inches to the NCAA Division I men’s, WNBA and international distance of 22-1 3/4.
“We were already shooting from back there,” Sheppard said. “We’re pure shooters.”
Virginia Tech entered Wednesday ranked second in Division I in 3-pointers with 37. Sheppard entered Wednesday tied for second among individuals with 13 3-pointers.
“Our kids shoot it from deep,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “We went and practiced [last Friday] at the [Washington] Wizards’ and Mystics’ facility and they were shooting it from the NBA line [of 23-9] and they didn’t even know it.
“This is the best shooting team I’ve ever had. … We were in ACC meetings and there were a lot of coaches who were not in favor of moving the line back, and I was one that was. And they were asking me, ‘Why do you want to?’ And I’m like, ‘Our kids can shoot it from back there anyway.’
“It’s going to be an advantage for us because I think it’s going to take away some people’s 3-point shooting ability and it doesn’t affect ours.
“[There’s] going to be a night where we get 20, I promise.”
Sheppard said the Hokies did spend extra time in July on their 3-point shooting because of the arc being moved back.
“We worked on it just because out of your peripheral [vision] you could see the other [old, faded] line on the floor, so it kind of messed with us a little bit with our spacing,” Sheppard said. “But we got in our groove rather quickly.
“It was little mechanical things that we had to work on and just get used to the [old] line not being there anymore.”
Purdue transfer Kayana Traylor had 15 points in 22 minutes off the bench for Tech. She was 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
“I haven’t noticed a big difference [with the arc],” Traylor said.
Tech center Elizabeth Kitley had 13 points and 13 rebounds in 23 minutes.
Traylor credited Kitley’s presence inside for the Hokies’ success from 3-point range.
“A lot of people are focused on her and double-teaming her and that just gives us wide-open shots,” Traylor said.
In the first quarter, Sheppard became only the seventh Tech women’s basketball player to ever score at least 1,500 career points.
“It feels awesome to be in the history books like that,” she said.
Sheppard now has 1,513 career points. She moved past Christi Osborne into sixth place on Tech’s career scoring list.
The next person Sheppard is poised to eclipse is Jenny Root Price, who was known as Jenny Root when she scored 1,582 points for Tech. She is now married to Tech football interim head coach J.C. Price.
Tech point guard Georgia Amoore had 11 points, eight assists and two 3-pointers. Cayla King added nine points and three 3-pointers.
Wednesday marked Tech’s most lopsided win since a 105-41 rout of Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) in the 2019-20 season opener.
All four of Tech’s wins this season have been by at least 19 points.
The Eagles’ 32 points were the fewest for a Tech foe since the Hokies held Wagner to 32 points in the 2017-18 season opener.
Wednesday marked the second time Tech has held a foe to under 40 points this season.
Coppin State (1-3) shot just 19.6% from the field and 13.3% (2 of 15) from 3-point territory.
“We were locked in to our [defensive] assignments,” Sheppard said.
Tech outrebounded the visitors 55-30.
Up 4-2, the Hokies went on an 18-0 run to build a 22-2 cushion with 2:59 left in the first quarter. They made three 3-pointers in the run. Emily Lytle had seven points in the run.
The Hokies led 26-4 after the first quarter. They shot 60% from the field in that quarter to the visitors’ 7.1%.
Tech led 42-12 at halftime.
The Hokies had a 70-23 cushion after three quarters. They shot 55% from the field in the third quarter.