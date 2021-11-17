No. 25 Virginia Tech women cruise past Coppin State

“It’s going to be an advantage for us because I think it’s going to take away some people’s 3-point shooting ability and it doesn’t affect ours.

“[There’s] going to be a night where we get 20, I promise.”

Sheppard said the Hokies did spend extra time in July on their 3-point shooting because of the arc being moved back.

“We worked on it just because out of your peripheral [vision] you could see the other [old, faded] line on the floor, so it kind of messed with us a little bit with our spacing,” Sheppard said. “But we got in our groove rather quickly.

“It was little mechanical things that we had to work on and just get used to the [old] line not being there anymore.”

Purdue transfer Kayana Traylor had 15 points in 22 minutes off the bench for Tech. She was 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

“I haven’t noticed a big difference [with the arc],” Traylor said.

Tech center Elizabeth Kitley had 13 points and 13 rebounds in 23 minutes.

Traylor credited Kitley’s presence inside for the Hokies’ success from 3-point range.