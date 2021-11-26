No. 25 Xavier beats Virginia Tech

NEW YORK — When the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the ACC Tournament in March, it better hope it is more successful than it was here this week.
No. 25 Xavier beat the Hokies 59-58 in the third-place game of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday night at the Barclays Center.
The Hokies, coming off a 69-61 loss to No. 9 Memphis in the first round Wednesday, fell to 5-2 on the season.
After Tech’s Justyn Mutts blocked a shot, Keve Aluma scored to give Tech a 58-56 lead with 45.8 seconds left. Aluma was fouled on the play but missed the free throw.
Nate Johnson answered with a 3-pointer to give Xavier a 59-58 lead with 23.8 seconds remaining.
After a timeout, Tech inbounded the ball with 6.9 seconds left. Hunter Cattoor missed a jumper and Mutts missed the tip-in at the buzzer.
Xavier (5-1) was coming off an 82-70 loss to Iowa State in the first round Wednesday.
Big East member Xavier was without starters Colby Jones (12.6 ppg, 10.0 rpg), Jerome Hunter (5.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg) and Dieonte Miles (4.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg), reportedly for illness reasons unrelated to COVID-19.
Nahiem Alleyne had 18 points for the Hokies, while Cattoor had 13 points and Aluma 12 points. Freshman reserve point guard Sean Pedulla had six key points off the bench. Mutts snared 11 rebounds.
Johnson scored 30 points for the Musketeers.
Down 36-27 early in the second half, Virginia Tech went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 36-34 with 13:50 to go. Cattoor had two layups in the run.
Xavier extended the lead to 41-34, but Cattoor sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 41-37 with 12:32 left.
Tech point guard Storm Murphy picked up his fourth foul 10 seconds later and went to the bench.
The Musketeers extended the lead to 45-37, but Aluma dunked and Alleyne sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 45-42.
Dwon Odom dunked for Xavier, but Mutts scored to cut the lead to 47-44 with 8:19 to go.
Johnson scored for Xavier to extend the lead to 49-44 with 8:01 to go, but Tech answered with a 9-0 run to grab its first lead of the second half.
After Pedulla drew a charge, he sank a 3-pointer. Pedulla then hit a layup.
Alleyne then hit a jumper to give Tech a 51-49 lead with 5:16 to go. Aluma scored to cap the 9-0 run and extend the lead to 53-49 with 3:46 left.
After Paul Scruggs made one of two free throws for Xavier, Johnson sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 53.
Alleyne answered with a jumper to give Tech a 55-53 lead with 2:33 to go.
Pedulla stole the ball and made one of two free throws for a 56-53 lead with 2:16 to go.
But Jack Nunge of Xavier drained a 3-pointer to tie the game at 56 with 1:52 remaining.
The Musketeers led 35-27 at halftime. Xavier shot 56% from the field in the first half, including 50% from 3-point range (6 of 12). Virginia Tech shot only 37.5% from the field in the half, including 36.4% (4 of 11) from 3-point territory. Xavier outrebounded Tech 17-11 in the half.
Down 15-12 with 11:45 left in the first half, Xavier went on a 14-0 run to grab a 26-15 lead with 5:31 to go in the half. The Musketeers had six turnovers at that point but were shooting 61.1% from the field, including 50% (4 of 8) from 30-point range. Virginia Tech was shooting just 27.8% from the field at that point, including 30% (3 of 10) from 3-point territory. Xavier led the rest of the half.