No. 25 Xavier beats Virginia Tech

Johnson scored 30 points for the Musketeers.

Down 36-27 early in the second half, Virginia Tech went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 36-34 with 13:50 to go. Cattoor had two layups in the run.

Xavier extended the lead to 41-34, but Cattoor sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 41-37 with 12:32 left.

Tech point guard Storm Murphy picked up his fourth foul 10 seconds later and went to the bench.

The Musketeers extended the lead to 45-37, but Aluma dunked and Alleyne sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 45-42.

Dwon Odom dunked for Xavier, but Mutts scored to cut the lead to 47-44 with 8:19 to go.

Johnson scored for Xavier to extend the lead to 49-44 with 8:01 to go, but Tech answered with a 9-0 run to grab its first lead of the second half.

After Pedulla drew a charge, he sank a 3-pointer. Pedulla then hit a layup.

Alleyne then hit a jumper to give Tech a 51-49 lead with 5:16 to go. Aluma scored to cap the 9-0 run and extend the lead to 53-49 with 3:46 left.

After Paul Scruggs made one of two free throws for Xavier, Johnson sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 53.