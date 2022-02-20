No. 3 Louisville snaps No. 23 Virginia Tech's winning streak

Virginia Tech took on the No. 3 women's basketball team in the land Sunday.

The Hokies were not up to the challenge.

Louisville scored the first eight points of the game and led the rest of the way in a 70-56 thrashing of the 23rd-ranked Hokies at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville.

The Hokies (20-7, 12-4 ACC) saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.

"The game was very physical," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "They were allowing it to be physical, and we just didn't adjust.

"We just didn't get the clean looks that we needed because of the physicality."

The Cardinals (23-3, 14-2) led 57-36 after three quarters.

"We really played how they wanted us to play and not how we should've played," said Tech center Elizabeth Kitley, who had 21 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. "We should've controlled the tempo, but we didn't at all."

Louisville improved to 9-0 against Tech since joining the ACC.

The Hokies had trouble with the Cardinals' pressure defense.

"We weren't able to get into rhythm," Brooks said. "They're going to push up and pressure you. I probably underestimated it. I thought that we could … break it with a little bit more ease and get into our offense. We were a little bit more stagnant.

"We've just got to be … a little bit quicker getting into our offense so we can get to some of our more complicated sets."

Louisville scored 21 points off Tech's 14 turnovers.

"They just put a lot of pressure [on Tech] and we didn't handle that well," said Kitley, who had four turnovers. "We could've used it against them, but we just played into their hands and we turned it over."

Kitley was 7 of 12 from the field. But the rest of the team had just 10 baskets combined.

The Hokies were only 4 of 17 from 3-point range (23.5%), tying their season low for 3-pointers.

"They did put pressure on us and took us out of rhythm, where by the time we really could get into our offense, it was … later in the shot clock then we were normally used to," Brooks said. "And then they really ran us off the 3-point line."

A layup in the final minute enabled Aisha Sheppard to break the Tech career scoring record. Sheppard, in her fifth season playing for Tech, now has 1,792 career points. The late Renee Dennis, who played for Tech from 1983-87, held the old mark of 1,791 points.

"A monumental milestone," Brooks said. "She's a special kid."

But Sheppard was held to eight points, five below her average. Georgia Amoore was held to five points, six below her average. Amoore was 1 of 6 from the field, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range. Cayla King was 1 of 5 from 3-point range. Sheppard was 0 of 2 from that distance.

The Hokies shot just 39.5% from the field, including 30.8% in the second quarter and 27.3% in the third.

Hailey Van Lith scored 20 points for the Cardinals.

"We really didn't execute our defense at all how we wanted to for any of the game," Kitley said. "I just don't think we communicated on a lot of their plays."

Emily Engstler had 19 points and 15 rebounds for Louisville.

The Cardinals outrebounded Tech 43-31. They scored 15 second-chance points off their 15 offensive rebounds.

"We just didn't handle the physicality as well as we needed to," Brooks said.

Kayana Traylor tallied 11 points for Tech.

Louisville scored the final six points of the first quarter to build a 22-14 lead.

Leading 24-20 in the second quarter, the Cardinals went on a 12-2 run to build a 36-22 cushion with 3:09 left in the half.

Brooks was hit with a technical foul late in that run after arguing that a Louisville player should have been whistled for fouling Kitley.

"It's only the second technical I've ever gotten in my career, and I'll get 100 more if I have to protect them," Brooks said. "A lot of physicality going on down there and it really affected … the way that we were able to operate."

Up 38-27 at halftime, Louisville extended its lead to 52-31 with 1:37 left in the third.

The Hokies, who began the day alone in third place, would have tied Louisville for second with a win Sunday. Instead, the Hokies are now tied for third with Notre Dame. North Carolina is in fifth with an 11-5 league mark. Each of the top four teams at the end of the regular season earn a double bye in the ACC tournament.

Tech has two regular-season games left.

Miami (16-10, 9-7), which upset No. 16 Georgia Tech on Sunday, will visit Blacksburg on Thursday.

"They're going to play pretty similar to Louisville. They're going to try and jump all of our stuff and take us out of certain plays and get in our space," Kitley said of Miami. "Hopefully we can watch this film and learn from it."

Fourth-ranked North Carolina State (25-3, 16-1), which clinched at least a share of the ACC regular-season title Sunday, will visit the Hokies next Sunday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.