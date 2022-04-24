No. 3 Virginia Tech beats Louisville on emotional senior day

BLACKSBURG — There was plenty of drama during the Virginia Tech softball game Sunday.

And plenty of emotion afterward.

Ally Repko, Mackenzie Lawter and Keely Rochard helped the third-ranked Hokies beat Louisville 7-4 at Tech Softball Park, then were among six players recognized in a postgame senior day ceremony.

Rochard, the ace of the Hokies (36-6, 18-2 ACC), choked up in an interview after the ceremony.

"I love playing for Virginia Tech," an emotional Rochard said.

Was it good that Tech waited until after the win over Louisville (24-20, 8-10) to honor the seniors instead of holding the ceremony before the game?

"Yeah. Especially with all the crying," Rochard said.

Rochard allowed three hits and one earned run in six innings Sunday, striking out seven and walking four.

Tech coach Pete D'Amour, whose team swept the three-game series, took Rochard out at the start of the seventh so she could walk off the field to a standing ovation from the fans. A smiling Rochard waved at the crowd as she headed to the dugout.

"It was really cool. Hokie Nation's the best," Rochard said.

Rochard (20-2) earned All-America honors last year. She decided to return to Tech as a fifth-year senior for her extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA gave to all 2020 Division I softball players because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She is a big reason the Hokies are atop the ACC standings and seem poised for a deep NCAA tournament run. So D'Amour wanted to treat her to the seventh-inning standing ovation.

"The kid's done a lot for me," D'Amour said. "All the seniors have."

While Rochard has been a Hokie for five seasons, Repko is in her first season at Tech.

The Elon graduate transfer delivered for Tech in the fifth inning.

With the game tied at 4, Bre Peck had an infield hit off reliever Taja Felder and Darby Trull walked. Repko then had a pinch-hit, two-RBI double to left center to give Tech a 6-4 lead.

Did Repko feel any pressure at bat?

"No pressure. Pressure's not going to help you, so I don't really get stressed," she said. "I went up there and controlled my breathing and took some hacks."

It was Repko's second pinch hit of the series. She had a pinch-hit, RBI double in the team's 4-3 win Friday.

What is the key to being a successful pinch hitter?

"Just be ready because your number can be called at any time," she said.

Repko, a Broadway High School graduate, also went through a senior day ceremony at Elon last year. The former All-Colonial Athletic Association pick entered the transfer portal after last season and decided to join the Hokies for her extra year of eligibility.

"They had an amazing run [to the NCAA Super Regionals] last year. … Who wouldn't want to go play with them?" she said.

Lawter also was honored Sunday. After opting to return to Tech as a fifth-year senior for her extra year of eligibility, she is once again starting at catcher for the Hokies.

She belted a solo homer off Louisville starter Taylor Roby to tie the game at 4 in the fourth. It was her sixth homer of the year.

"I got a hit my first at-bat, so I was seeing it well. I just saw a pitch I could handle and it ended up going my way," she said.

Lawter, who singled and scored in the second inning, entered the game batting just .217.

"Her on-base percentage [.339 entering Sunday] is really high because she walks a lot. So I don't really care about batting average as much," D'Amour said. "She has six homers and a lot of clutch hits."

The Cardinals scored four runs in the third to grab a 4-3 lead.

Carmyn Greenwood homered to cut the lead to 3-1.

Korbe Otis grounded to third. But Peck, the third baseman, made a wild throw to first for a two-base error. Otis moved to third on a wild pitch. After Roby walked, Kendall Smith hit an RBI grounder to cut the lead to 3-2.

Dylann Cravens singled to left field. Peck took the throw from the left fielder and made a wild throw to second base. The ball went all the way to the outfield wall, with not only Roby scoring on the error but Cravens as well.

Peck's two errors gave the freshman a team-high 10 on the year.

"She's made a lot of good plays this year, so we'll stick with her," D'Amour said.

Tech scored twice in the first inning. Emma Ritter singled and scored on Morgan Overaitis' RBI double. Meredith Slaw hit a bloop single. Pinch runner Maija Louko was thrown out trying to steal second, but Overaitis scored on the play.

Cameron Fagan had an RBI single in the second inning to extend the lead to 3-0.

Kelsey Brown tripled and scored on Slaw's RBI grounder in the sixth to extend the lead to 7-4.

In addition to Repko, Lawter and Rochard, the others honored in the senior day ceremony were Trull, Kayleigh Addington and Alexa Milius.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.