No. 3 Virginia Tech fends off Louisville to stay in 1st place

BLACKSBURG — Thanks in part to a game-ending play at the plate, the Virginia Tech softball team is still atop the ACC standings.

Tech catcher Mackenzie Lawter tagged out Jenna Servi at home to end the third-ranked Hokies’ 4-3 win over Louisville on Friday at Tech Softball Park.

“Down to the wire there at the end,” Lawter said with a grin. “I thought I had her. I just had to hold on to the ball.”

The Hokies (34-6, 16-2) remain in first place. Duke, which beat Syracuse on Friday, is one-half game behind Tech with a 15-2 league mark. Duke has had two ACC games canceled this season, while Tech has had only one ACC cancellation.

Tech and Duke each has five ACC regular-season games left. If the Hokies win those five games, they will be assured of claiming the ACC regular-season title even if Duke also wins out.

“We know what’s going on. Just keep winning,” Tech coach Pete D’Amour said.

“We definitely have big goals on the line, and that’s definitely one of them,” center fielder Darby Trull said.

The Cardinals (24-18, 8-8) trailed 4-2 entering the seventh.

With two outs, Ally Alexander and Servi singled off Tech ace Keely Rochard. Carmyn Greenwood hit an RBI single to left to cut the lead to 4-3.

Korbe Otis then singled to left, and Servi tried to score from second. But left fielder Kelsey Brown threw home and Lawter tagged Servi for the final out.

“Kelsey made a great throw, so she made it easy on me,” Lawter said.

The Hokies were coming off a 5-2 win at 14th-ranked Tennessee on Wednesday in a game that aired on ESPN. It was their first win over Tennessee since the 2008 NCAA regionals.

But there was no letdown Friday.

“We were ready to play,” D’Amour said.

Rochard (19-2) pitched an eight-hit complete game, striking out 12 and walking none. She pitched out of a few jams.

“She started out throwing well. … She wasn’t as sharp after the innings we scored,” D’Amour said. “We just have to keep her … ready to throw after long innings.”

The Hokies, who took the lead for good in the fourth, banged out nine hits off Louisville’s Taylor Roby (13-7).

Trull had two hits and scored a run for Tech.

She hit just .246 last year but entered Friday batting .316.

“Probably a little bit more confidence [this year],” Trull said. “Being my last year might have a little bit to do with it. I don’t dwell on things as much as I used to.”

Meredith Slaw had an RBI grounder and an RBI single for Tech.

Slaw hit just .184 last year, when she played in only 20 games and had only 38 at-bats because of a broken hand. But she entered Friday batting .418 in 30 games and 67 at-bats.

“We have a deep team and I’m just trying to take advantages of the opportunities I get,” she said.

“She just has a mentality right now that’s almost above everybody else’s on our team — hunts pitches, confident, swinging at what she wants to,” D’Amour said.

The Hokies grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Cameron Fagan singled and Emma Ritter walked. After a Morgan Overaitis grounder, Slaw had an RBI grounder. With a runner on third, Bre Peck grounded out to end the inning.

In the second inning, Trull singled and Lawter doubled. But Jayme Bailey hit a fielder’s choice grounder, with Trull getting tagged out at home. With runners on first and third, Fagan grounded out to end the inning.

Louisville’s Vanessa Miller homered in the third to tie the game at 1. Servi tripled with one out, but Rochard struck out Greenwood and retired Otis on a fly ball to center to get out of the jam.

Tech grabbed a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Peck walked, stole second and scored on Kelsey Bennett’s RBI single to center.

The Hokies extended the lead in the fifth. Bailey doubled and moved to third on Fagan’s sacrifice fly. Ritter walked to give Tech runners on first and third. Brown hit a fielder’s choice bunt, with Bailey tagged out at home. But Slaw hit an RBI single to center to extend the lead to 3-1.

Louisville cut the lead to 3-2 in the sixth. Greenwood doubled and scored on Otis’ RBI double. Rochard struck out Roby, Kendall Smith and Hannah File to get out of the jam.

Trull singled and scored on Ally Repko’s pinch-hit, RBI double in the bottom of the sixth.

