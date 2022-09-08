No. 4 South Carolina hands Virginia Tech women's soccer team 1st loss

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech women's soccer team is no longer undefeated.

Fourth-ranked South Carolina scored two second-half goals to beat the Hokies 2-1 on Thursday night at Thompson Field.

Virginia Tech (5-1-1), which led 1-0 at halftime, was seeking its first win over a top-five foe in nine years.

"The score might not show that we won or that we should be proud of this game, but I am for sure proud of our team and the fight that we had," Virginia Tech sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Hargrove said. "We're going to take this game and run with it.

"This is a big confidence booster, knowing that we can fight on our field, especially against teams like South Carolina."

South Carolina (5-0-2) reached the NCAA quarterfinals last year, while the Hokies bowed out in the second round.

The Hokies were eighth in the "also receiving votes" category of this week's national coaches Top 25 poll.

"It's still a building process," Tech coach Chugger Adair said. "We're just going to consistently work on the defensive shape, I'll be honest with you there, both from the back line and the midfield. And then just being more consistent in our final third [of the field] ball, that would be the other thing — a lot of crosses to the keeper, things like that, which were problematic."

Hargrove was back in goal for Virginia Tech on Thursday after missing the team's 3-0 win over Charlotte last weekend.

Virginia Tech was actually without all three of its goalies for that win. Returning starter Alia Skinner remains sidelined with a sprained foot that she suffered in the season opener. Hargrove, who had been starting in her place, was unavailable against Charlotte for a reason she declined to disclose Thursday. Third-string goalie Dare Burnett also was unavailable for that game for a reason Adair declined to divulge; she was available Thursday.

Forward/midfielder Emmalee McCarter filled in as the goalie for the win over Charlotte, recording five saves.

Hargrove had four saves Thursday. South Carolina counterpart Heather Hinz also had four saves.

South Carolina, which tied defending NCAA champ Florida State 0-0 to open the season, had 11 shots Thursday to Tech's 12.

After South Carolina was whistled for a hand ball, Natalie Mitchell fired a penalty kick into the left side of the net to give Tech a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.

Mitchell is a freshman from Temecula, California. She originally signed with East Carolina but got her release after ECU changed coaches.

"I wanted to leave California. This place just happened to be the perfect fit," said Mitchell, who is the lone Californian on the Tech roster.

The Gamecocks scored twice in the second half.

"We did a pretty good job in the first half," said Adair, whose team beat South Carolina last year. "We … dominated the tempo, especially for the first 35 minutes or so.

"We weren't clean in our defending in that second half to deal with some of their special players up top."

Shae O'Rourke of the Gamecocks scored in the 57th minute from 8 yards out to tie the game.

"Our transition to defense wasn't as quick as we needed to be and they capitalized," Hargrove said of that goal. "I closed in as fast as I could, but she tucked it away."

Catherine Barry, who had the assist on that goal, scored in the 59th minute from 10 yards out when her shot ricocheted off the right goal post and into the net.

"We've got to be better defending. We allowed her to play that ball," Hargrove said. "We've just got to be better clearing the ball in the first place."

Adair had warned his team that Barry was a dangerous player.

"We didn't defend the target player, Cat Barry, as well as we could've," Adair said. "We got caught out of position a couple times in recovery and that hurt us."

Virginia Tech will conclude nonconference play Sunday against visiting Northern Colorado, which is steered by former Tech men's soccer standout Tim Barrera.