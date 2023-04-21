BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech softball team was three outs away from its biggest win of the season Friday night.

But the Hokies could not hang onto their lead.

Fifth-ranked Florida State erupted for four runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past the 18th-ranked Hokies 6-3 at Tech Softball Park.

"I felt like we thought the game was in hand and it wasn't," Tech coach Pete D'Amour said.

Florida State (38-8 overall) remained atop the ACC standings with a 15-2 league mark.

The Seminoles, who had beaten Tech 4-1 on Thursday night, clinched the series win. The teams will conclude their series at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Hokies (33-14, 12-8) fell to 2-9 against ranked foes this season.

Tech freshman starter Lyndsey Grein pitched the first five innings, allowing two earned runs and seven hits at that point. She left with Tech up 3-2. D'Amour brought in Emma Lemley to start the sixth.

"She threw great," D'Amour said of Grein. "She was laboring a little bit in the fifth. That's why I made the switch."

Lemley, the Tech ace, pitched a hitless sixth inning. But the Seminoles got to Lemley, who had gone the distance in Thursday's loss, in the seventh inning.

FSU's Michaela Edenfield walked. Pinch runner Amaya Ross stole second and moved to third on a throwing error by catcher Kylie Aldridge, who was trying to nab Ross at second. Ross scored on Josie Muffley's RBI fielder's choice grounder to shortstop Rachel Castine, who threw home in hopes of trying to nab Ross.

Muffley advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Devyn Flaherty's RBI single to center to give FSU a 4-3 lead.

After Kaley Mudge reached base on third baseman Kelsey Bennett's error, Kalei Harding hit an RBI single to center. D'Amour then pulled Lemley and put Grein back in the circle.

Grein retired the next two batters, but Hallie Wacaser hit an RBI single to extend the lead to 6-3.

Lemley (19-8), who allowed four runs (three earned), two hits and a walk in the final two innings, got the loss.

"Location was a little off, but she was throwing hard," D'Amour said.

The Seminoles banged out 10 hits to Tech's six.

The Hokies left nine runners on base.

"When you face good pitching, sometimes you get hits and sometimes you don't," D'Amour said.

The Hokies hurt themselves with three errors, including two in the seventh.

"Didn't play clean," D'Amour said. "They were routine plays and we just didn't make them."

FSU took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI infield single by Muffley.

The Hokies tied the game in the bottom of the first. Kelsey Brown had a bunt hit and scored on Cameron Fagan's RBI double. The Hokies later loaded the bases, but Castine flied out to end the inning.

The Hokies took a 2-1 lead in the second. After Aldridge walked, Brown had another bunt hit. After Fagan walked to load the bases, FSU pulled starter Ali DuBois for reliever Makenna Reid. Addy Greene then hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly to give Tech the lead. With runners on first and second, Jayme Bailey flied out to end the inning.

Tech had runners on first and third in the third inning, but pinch hitter Madison Hanson grounded out to end the inning.

FSU tied the game in the fifth on back-to-back doubles from Mudge and Harding.

The Hokies grabbed a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth. Bre Peck singled and Emma Ritter reached base on an error. Castine hit an RBI fielder's choice grounder to third, with Ritter out at second and Peck scoring. Bennett flied out with a runner on second to end the inning.

FSU ace Kathryn Sandercock relieved Reid after FSU grabbed the 6-3 lead in the seventh. Sandercock pitched a hitless seventh for her sixth save.

Reid (10-0) got the win in relief.

Sandercock and Reid had combined on a seven-hitter for FSU on Thursday.

The Hokies also left nine runners on base in Thursday night's 4-1 loss. Ritter flied out with the bases loaded to end that game.